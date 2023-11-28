Clover Infotech Wins Four Marquee Oracle Fusion Cloud Deals in Four Months

Clover Infotech, one of the most preferred Oracle partners in EMEA and India, has won four Oracle Fusion Cloud deals in the last four months. With its strategic leadership team comprising former senior Oracle executives from the Middle East and Asia, the company has been winning at least one Oracle Fusion Cloud implementation deal a month. The orders have been given by customers across industries such as insurance, education loans, engineering and manufacturing, and data centers. It has built a strong team to cater to complex implementations across Oracle Fusion Financials, Supply Chain, HCM, Manufacturing, and Field Service. Clover Infotech is all set to launch its Oracle focused center of excellence (COE) to ensure seamless implementation of Oracle products. The COE will also focus on building innovative solutions and automation capabilities across Oracle applications, platforms, and technologies.

Commenting on the development, Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech, said, “Clover Infotech has been a preferred Oracle partner for more than two decades. Our leadership team has extensive experience across enterprise applications and underlying technologies in India, EMEA, and North America. We are witnessing excellent traction in terms of wins across Oracle Fusion, OCI, and on-premises products. We have a robust deal pipeline and will be looking to scale our COE rapidly. Our Oracle focused global COE will bring together domain experts, best-of-breed technology talent, and best-in-class digital and physical infrastructure to leveraging automation, analytics, Gen AI etc. and enhance return on customer’s investments in technology.”

Expressing his views, Ashish Dass, Managing Partner-EMEA, Clover Infotech, said, “Our leadership team brings excellent experience and exposure across the Oracle ecosystem in the region. Within four months, we have closed marquee Oracle Fusion deals by enabling customers across industries to initiate their modernisation journeys from legacy ERP systems to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP. We have built strong delivery and operations teams and are on track to carve a niche in terms of delivering excellence across the Oracle suite of products. Our Oracle focused COE, set to launch soon, is a testimony to our investments and commitment in enabling our customers to leverage Oracle for their modernisation and digital transformation initiatives.”