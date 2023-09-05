Coherent to establish its center of excellence in Chennai

Coherent Corp. entered into a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding with Guidance Tamil Nadu and IIT Madras Research Park (IITMRP) to establish its first-of-its-kind global Center of Excellence (CoE). The CoE will be set up in the IITMRP campus at Taramani and will focus on research and development (R&D) of products and services for lasers, optical networking components and systems, EV batteries and compound semiconductor devices, for the rapidly growing markets underpinned by mobile, intelligent, and electric applications.

Coherent Corp., headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania (U.S.), is a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has R&D, manufacturing, sales, and distribution facilities in over 130 locations across over 20 countries.

The government of Tamil Nadu, having identified the strategic importance of a collaboration with Coherent, engaged in discussions with Coherent including between Dr. T R B Rajaa, the Honorable Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO of Coherent Corp.

The thriving innovation ecosystem at IITMRP built under the able leadership of Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala and the abundance of cutting-edge engineering talent in the state are key drivers of Coherent’s decision to set up its first global center of excellence in Tamil Nadu.

“We are glad that Coherent Corp., a company that plays an important role in the semiconductor value chain, has chosen Tamil Nadu for its first global Center of Excellence (CoE). Our discussions in the US with a delegation led by Dr. Vincent Mattera, CEO, Coherant Corp. has borne fruit now. We are also happy that this is their first direct investment in India in laser applications. The combination of the State’s vibrant business ecosystem, unparalleled talent pool and presence of pioneering academic institutions makes Tamil Nadu a destination of choice for companies like Coherent. I am sure that Dr. Mattera will identify the true potential of Tamil Nadu and invest substantially more in the state and help us make Tamil Nadu the R&D capital of India.” said Dr. T R B Rajaa, Honorable Minister of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, government of Tamil Nadu.

“R&D to scaled commercialisation, innovation, and nurturing young talent are the objectives of IITMRP. Joint collaboration with Coherent, with its focus on materials, networking, and lasers for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets, will immensely benefit the IITM and IITMRP community. We will like them to set up manufacturing in Tamil Nadu. We will make this possible.” said Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IITM Research Park.

“India represents many areas of opportunity for our company,” said Dr. Giovanni Barbarossa, Chief Strategy Officer and President, Materials Segment, for Coherent. “India is a rapidly growing market for Coherent Corp with an almost $2 billion TAM growing at a 40% CAGR over the next five years. It is a great base for our manufacturing operations and an ideal hub for our R&D activities. With this significant investment, the Center of Excellence signals our commitment to partner with India and invest in Indian talent to establish and grow cutting-edge technology in the country. The availability of talent and the plug-and-play research park, which provides us the opportunity to work with world-class facilities, were primary considerations in selecting Chennai, and we are excited to be here.”