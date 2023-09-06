Brillio announces Investment by The Orogen Group

Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, today announced a significant milestone in its growth journey with the addition of The Orogen Group (“Orogen”) as a strategic investor. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

The investment brings with it Orogen’s extensive strategic and operational experience, as Brillio continues to expand its capabilities in next-generation technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to empower global clients to become more competitive and future-ready. Orogen’s expertise and broad network in the financial services industry will also support Brillio’s offerings in key verticals, including banking, financial services, and insurance. Brillio will continue to be led by the current management team.

Founded in 2014, Brillio is the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies and among the fastest-growing digital technology service providers. Bain Capital Private Equity (“Bain Capital”), which acquired a stake in the company in 2019, will continue to be a strategic investor and support the company’s next growth chapter. Over the last four years, Brillio has grown at an industry-leading rate, made four strategic acquisitions, and invested significantly in product innovation, customer service, and go-to-market strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Orogen to the Brillio family,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Brillio. “This strategic investment not only strengthens our ability to accelerate innovation for our clients in a dynamic technology environment, but also brings us a visionary partner who shares our passion for technology-led transformation. We are honored to collaborate with a reputed investor such as Orogen and to continue our partnership with Bain Capital. Their association with Brillio validates our vision, strategy, and world-class execution capabilities.”

“Brillio has been at the forefront of helping businesses unlock the true potential of digital transformation to create long-term value and new revenue streams for its clients,” said Vikram S. Pandit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orogen. “Brillio brings strong situational fluency to every client engagement, combining its deep understanding of business challenges and digital transformation to help businesses turn disruptions into competitive advantages. We see a tremendous opportunity for Brillio to help deliver sustainable market differentiation to global businesses and look forward to working with the company’s management team to execute its strategic priorities.”

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with Raj and the team at Brillio to build an agile, innovative digital services leader, and to see the company’s success in a competitive global market,” said Pawan Singh, a Partner at Bain Capital Private Equity. “Together, we’ve executed several significant organic growth initiatives and driven a successful M&A strategy while maintaining fidelity to Brillio’s commitment to delivering best-in-class, real-time impact to its customers. We are proud to partner with the Orogen team and to continue our collaboration with Brillio. They have a distinct and compelling opportunity to expand their market presence and deliver even greater value to clients.”

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to Brillio in the transaction. Davis Polk & Wardwell served as legal counsel and Citi served as financial advisor to Orogen. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and AZB & Partners served as legal counsel, and J.P. Morgan & Co as financial advisor to Bain Capital.