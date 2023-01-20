Crestron Holds Technology Day to for its customers and partners

Crestron, a pioneering workplace automation and collaboration solutions company, held another brand new edition of Technology Day in Delhi. The company considers its customers and partners its most valued assets and hence, holds Technology Day to celebrate its customers and partners in a day-long event.

The Day was celebrated in two forms, namely the customer event and the partner event. The day-long event witnessed Crestron exhibiting its best-in-class technology solutions to the attending delegates. The event also offered them a platform to have conversations and discussions with industry peers while also understanding from Crestron’s solutions experts about how they can transform their traditional workplaces into digital Workplaces. After all, this is what is at Crestron core.

Crestron Electronics is known for empowering its end-users through its tools which lets them be more productive, be it inside or outside of the office. For example, creating workspaces that promote productivity and attract employees to the office with easy scheduling and better collaboration that deliver an improved workflow in the hybrid world.

The event showcased Crestron’s AV & UC Solutions:

Crestron Flex

AirMedia

Flex Room Scheduling

XIO Cloud & VC4

On the onset of the event, Gagan Verma, Vice President, Crestron India & SAARC, said, “It has been two years of the Pandemic and the way of working has changed tremendously, across the board. We are glad to be the facilitator of this change through our technology. However, this facilitation would not have been possible without our customers and partners and hence, we like to park a day for them through this Technology Day.”

The day-long celebration had its afternoon dedicated to its partners and evening to its customers, providing them an opportunity to experience the latest in AV & UC technology with Crestron. This event, held every year, helps Crestron expand its horizon, through its technological innovation.

Adding to this, Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President, Crestron Asia, said, “It’s our pleasure to take out a day to be with our customers and partners as we are what we are, because of them. Having all of them under one roof, together, is an overwhelming emotion for us. And we know, it is the strength of all of us that will take us to newer heights. We are sure a Technology Day is the mode which can help us bond with each other and understand better to be more aligned and focused towards our growth as an organization and individuals.