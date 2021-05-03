CSG and Axiata Digital Labs announce collaboration to deliver enterprise digital marketplace

Read Article

CSG has announced that it is working with Axiata Digital Labs (ADL), to create a joint innovation initiative for an open API digital marketplace that will enable rapid time to market for enterprise offerings. The collaboration integrates CSG’s charging and digital monetisation capabilities with ADL’s Digital Telco Enabler (DTE) open API digital layer technology to deliver a single open API, multi-tenant and cloud platform.

“Enterprise opportunities have evolved for service providers and are creating new opportunities for our customers to capitalise on revenue streams that require open, modular, cloud based architectures for rapid bundling and touchless partner settlement,” said Ian Watterson, Head, CSG, Asia-Pacific.

“Axiata Digital Labs is transforming the way our customers drive revenue and create superior customer experiences through the investment and development of new and emerging 5G technologies, products and services,” said Namal Jayathilake, VP, Axiata Digital Labs.

“By partnering with CSG, we are aligning our efforts with one of the global leaders in the wireless sector and creating a breakthrough solution that will help customers from both organisations identify new growth opportunities, operate more efficiently and create truly unique customer experiences,” Jayathilake added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]