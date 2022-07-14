CyberArk advances identity security market with unmatched cybersecurity innovation 

CyberArk is making several announcements today at the CyberArk Impact 2022 event that put cybersecurity innovation at the epicenter of identity protection. Continuing to define and lead the Identity Security market, only CyberArk can deliver comprehensive advancements in key areas that help customers enable Zero Trust, such as privileged access management, identity management, cloud privilege security and secrets management, to give organizations the confidence they need to accelerate business transformation with less risk.

Organizations continue to play a difficult balancing game. They must manage down cybersecurity debt brought on by rapid moves to the cloud and SaaS adoption, which create a surge in identities, while bolstering defenses to brace for coming waves of attacker sophistication and new, unrelenting attack volume – often in the form of ransomware and the exploitation of software supply chain weaknesses. Today, for every human identity there are 45 machine identities and over half of an organization’s workforce has access to sensitive corporate data. These human and machine identities represent an expanded attack surface that adds pressure to mounting cybersecurity insurance and compliance requirements.

These challenges call for advanced Identity Security solutions architected for the evolving threat landscape with the ability to enforce least privilege. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, Identity Security seamlessly secures access for all identities, and flexibly automates the identity lifecycle, with continuous threat detection and protection – all with a unified approach.

“Two years ago at our CyberArk Impact event, we put a stake in the ground – detailing our vision and strategy for Identity Security. Since then, we’ve made great progress in realizing this vision. We have firmly established the category and consistently executed on our roadmap – raising the bar for innovation with a comprehensive Identity Security platform,” said Udi Mokady, founder, chairman and CEO, CyberArk. “Identity Security is now the standard for managing growth and reducing risk without compromise, and CyberArk is the leader. Our approach to Identity Security, centered on intelligent privilege controls, means customers can confidently drive greater cyber resilience built on Zero Trust.”

Advancing Business Critical Identity Security

Built for the dynamic enterprise, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform enables secure access for any identity, human or machine, to any resource or environment from anywhere using any device. In addition to continued innovation across its self-hosted solutions and expanding SaaS portfolio of privileged access management, workforce and customer access, and endpoint privilege security offerings, CyberArk announced key advancements in these core areas:

Identity Management

CyberArk Identity Flows automates identity management tasks through no-code / low-code app integrations and workflows for identity data, processes and events. With Identity Flows , users can take actions and make decisions from a single location, improving productivity and user experience. Identity Flows is built on technology from the acquisition of Aapi.io. CyberArk acquired Aapi.io in March 2022 to bolster Identity Lifecycle Management capabilities and broade n Identity Automation and Orchestration capabilities across its Identity Security Platform.

CyberArk Identity Compliance makes it easier for organizations to enforce and demonstrate compliance by automating the access provisioning lifecycle, streamlining access certifications and providing comprehensive identity analytics. Leveraging leading identity lifecycle and privilege entitlements management features, the Identity Compliance solution can help organizations strengthen their security posture, enforce least privilege and comply with a growing number of regulatory requirements.​

Cloud Privilege Security

CyberArk Secure Cloud Access provisions Just-in-Time, least privilege access to cloud consoles, command lines and services, helping implement Zero Trust initiatives by reducing the risk of compromised privileged sessions for DevOps and cloud operations teams. With Secure Cloud Access , privileged sessions are provisioned with only the required permissions for the task at hand, protected from browser hijacking, and recorded to help satisfy audit and compliance. Only CyberArk helps secure both standing and Just-in-Time access across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling secure digital transformation initiatives.

Secrets Management

CyberArk Secrets Hub makes it eas ier for developers in hybrid environments to consume secrets o n Amazon Web Services (AWS) using AWS Secrets Manager, while security managers retain centralized control and the ability to enforce unified policies over secrets using existing processes and infrastructure. (See “ CyberArk Launches Secrets Hub for AWS Secrets Manager ” for more details).

“The continued strong adoption of the CyberArk Identity Security platform and enthusiasm from customers and partners has been tremendous. The new offerings we announced today are for all those organizations that understand that protecting identities is not only good for business, it also needs to be priority #1 when it comes to cybersecurity,” said Chen Bitan, chief product officer at CyberArk.

The CyberArk platform is based on a set of foundational shared services including Identity Security Intelligence. This new Identity Security Intelligence service provides continuous identity threat detection and prevention by automatically detecting anomalous user behavior and privileged access misuse for both workforce and privileged users. Additional shared services enabling operational efficiencies include a single Admin Portal with an improved user experience, Identity Administration, which provides unified Authentication and Authorization, and Unified Audit that will centrally collect audit data for both workforce and privileged user sessions.

“Today’s announcements from CyberArk reflect the growing need many organizations face – the need to double down on security-first identity protection to protect the known – and unknown – identities that exist across hybrid IT environments,” said Jack Poller, senior analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “By clearly defining the Identity Security category and focusing on protecting identities where they matter most – from the cloud and development environments to the desktop – we believe CyberArk is truly delivering value where their customers need it most.”

These latest CyberArk Identity Security Platform advancements will be available by the end of 2022.