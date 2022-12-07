DE-CIX India partners with AAACloud

DE-CIX India, the leading Interconnection Platform on the Indian subcontinent, announces its reseller agreement with AAACloud. The reseller partnership will enable AAACloud to sell DE-CIX’s Interconnection Services across its Pan-Indian customer base. This milestone will make it easier for Indian ISPs and Enterprises across the country to gain access to high-performance Interconnection Services, which include Security, Low-Latency and Direct connections to a wide range of global and domestic cloud services – as well as other services to meet the interconnection needs of companies on the path to digitalization.

“Businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinationals, as well as ISPs, CDNs, OTT service providers, and Broadcasters, are searching for simplified interconnection solutions that satisfy their criteria for Fast, Robust, Resilient, and Secured Connectivity. Companies who have gone digital or are in the process of going digital are recognizing the advantages of managing their connectivity demands by connecting to Interconnection Platforms in order to lower latency, boost redundancy, and exponentially increase operational efficiency.” explains Mr. Sudhir Kunder, Country Director, DE-CIX India. He adds, “Through this collaboration with AAA Cloud, we will improve the user experience for businesses and individuals in India, thereby unleashing the full potential of the digital economy.”

AAACloud Telephony Pvt. Ltd. (AAACloud) is India’s leading provider of Internet Services, Internet/Cloud Telephony Solutions, IT Services and Call Centre Services Provider. AAACloud is headquartered in New Delhi and is well known for its leading-edge inventive solutions in the Internet, Internet/Cloud telephony, and IT infrastructure, helping companies transition to a hybrid method of operations using state-of-the-art products and services. The company, with a Pan-India coverage and customer base, stands as a “one-stop shop” for work-from-anywhere solutions and enterprise IT requirements.

Mr. Aditya Ahluwalia, Director, AAACloud said, “We are proud to be associated with DE-CIX. We are in the process of setting up over 200 edge computing micro data centers across tier 2 & 3 cities in the next 12 months. Our association with DE-CIX brings peering and cloud computing closer to the end user bringing down costs, reducing latency and a much better user experience.”

DE-CIX India operates in four major cities in India, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata, and interconnects more than 585 networks, including Internet service providers (ISPs), Cloud service providers (CSPs), CDNs, OTT platforms, SMBs, SMEs, and Enterprises. The company is powered by DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet exchange operator, which actively sells its Interconnection Services to over 40 metro markets worldwide, spanning the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India.

DE-CIX India has become the preferred Interconnection Platform in the country due to the high quality of its interconnection services and enabling ease of doing business. It is possible to access its multi-service platform via a single access port, and services can be booked, and scaled flexibly, saving both time and money and making it easy to connect to and exchange data with relevant networks. The premium enterprise-grade interconnection services offered by DE-CIX optimize connectivity by improving performance, increasing security, reducing complexity, and simplifying compliance procedures. Powered by the world leader, it provides the best connectivity with high resilience, unique bandwidth plans, access to the much-in-demand DE-CIX Cloud Exchange, and the opportunity to leverage pioneering interconnection services.