Tata Tele Business Services to offer Microsoft Azure to SMBs

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), one of country’s leading enabler of B2B connectivity and cloud communication solutions will now be offering Microsoft Azure to Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). This will enable SMBs to modernize their operations with smooth movement of business workloads to the cloud on a pay-as-you-go model and deliver better experience to their customers even as they scale faster.

SMBs are increasingly realigning their business models to respond to dynamic business environments by moving their core operations to the cloud. With TTBS now offering Microsoft Azure, SMBs can look forward to predictive and agile cloud platform to install, scale, and upgrade business solutions more quickly and securely and serve across geographies with speed and innovation and that too at a great price-performance. They will also have access to new technologies like AI and advanced analytics to make better and informed business decisions. These will offer additional savings to SMBs on infrastructure and IT management costs as they will get 24*7 single window support and managed services from TTBS.

Speaking on this development, Mr Vishal Rally, Sr. VP & Head – Product, Marketing and Commercial, Tata Teleservices Ltd, “TTBS has been at the forefront of accelerating and simplifying digital transformation of businesses. With our vast network across the country and unparalleled cloud managed services, we are well entrenched to take Microsoft Azure to SMBs along with our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and offer a superior cloud infrastructure that empowers them to jumpstart their cloud journey in a secured, scalable manner and at an economical price point.”

“In today’s era, embarking on the digital transformation journey and moving to a secured cloud is a business imperative for SMBs. It helps them to be more agile for their end customers, be productive in a hybrid working environment, stay competitive and yet be more secured at a lower cost. Companies such as Tata Tele Business Services understand the requirements of SMBs and can empower them to innovate, grow, and become future-ready with Microsoft Azure,” said Mr Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India.

Microsoft Azure offers essential compute, storage and networking resources on demand, on a pay-as-you-go-basis. Services offered under Microsoft Azure include:

On-Prem to Azure Migration

Microsoft Azure Managed Services

Public Cloud to Azure Migration

Data Center to Azure Migration

Storage as a Service

Back-Up/ DRaaS

DevOps

Cloud Architecture Review & Cost Optimization

Cloud Infra Hardening

TTBS has taken several initiatives in the recent times to empower businesses with innovative and reliable solutions that help them build digital maturity and continue seamless operations in a flexible, scalable, and secured manner. The company has strengthened its portfolio of enterprise grade solutions such as Smartflo – an advanced cloud communication suite integrated with WhatsApp Business Platform, SmartOffice- a one-box start-up kit with voice, data, apps, storage & much more, Ultra-Lola, Smart Internet Leased Line, SD-WAN iFLX an intelligently flexible solution (built on Fortinet’s platform) for network optimization, and a comprehensive suite of cyber security solutions.