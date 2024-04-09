Dell Technologies officially launches the new consumer and gaming portfolio with AI capabilities in India

Dell Technologies unveiled its newest line of AI-enabled consumer PCs in India, which includes the XPS 14 & 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus. The newest Intel CoreTM Ultra processors with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced performance and efficiency power the new devices, representing a major advancement in improving computing experiences for professionals, creators, gamers, and students.

Commenting on the launch, Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “We are at the intersection of AI and personal computing and have the unique position to lead the PC experience revolution. Dell Technologies is just as excited today as we’ve ever been about the future of PC, of it being and will continue to be our customer’s true digital partner. We’re focused on being the leading consumer PC provider for the AI era with new AI-enabled lineups that are more intuitive, efficient, and adaptable for everyone. The next generation of CPUs, GPUs, and the addition of NPUs and accelerators will enable our customers in India to handle even more complicated AI workloads and that’s a winning opportunity for the PC.”

The new bold futuristic XPS design was first introduced at CES 2022 with XPS 13 Plus (now XPS 13). It forever changed the ID of the XPS brand and now Dell is unifying the design across the XPS portfolio, including the new XPS 16 and XPS 14. The XPS 16 is Dell’s most powerful XPS laptop ever and offers supercharged performance for complex workloads, while the XPS 14 is an ideal choice for those who need the freedom of working from anywhere. Both laptops, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, include a neural processing unit (NPU), which means the PC no longer needs to solely rely on the CPU or GPU for processing and performance.

Gamers demand nothing less than the best! Inspired by community feedback, Dell has re-engineered the Alienware m16 R2 that prioritises performance and portability while retaining Alienware’s core tenets that customers love. The most visible advancement is the redesigned cryotech thermal solution to make the device more travel-friendly without compromising on performance and adding the Stealth Mode hotkey, allowing it to transform according to user needs. And the Inspiron 14 Plus rounds up the new consumer portfolio, offering a slew of AI-based upgrades, including the new AI-enabled auto framing, and visual enhancements, making it a more creative yet compact powerhouse.

Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “We know our Indian consumers have different PC needs and preferences. Yet, we unwaveringly ensure every product in our array is a daring step ahead in our quest to offer cutting-edge technology to perfectly match their demands and aspirations. As stewards of the PC gaming industry, our new Alienware m16 R2 meets the wide range of interests of this thriving community. Our award-winning and fan-favorite XPS portfolio continues to combine premium design and power with additional next-generation technology to push the boundaries. And, finally, by smoothly integrating AI features, our new Inspiron 14 Plus raises the bar for efficiency in multitasking performance.”

The new futuristic XPS portfolio with built-in AI

The XPS portfolio continues to uphold its philosophy of combining the most elegant designs with cutting-edge technologies to ensure users thrive in whatever they do. The XPS 16 is the frontrunner of the new lineup, providing superior performance for the most demanding projects. With up to Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics, the device offers up to 45% more performance than the previous XPS 15. The XPS 14 stands out as a creative companion that marries sleek aesthetics with formidable performance. With up to the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4050 GPU and up to 47W of sustained performance, it provides extra horsepower for fast rendering, video editing, file exporting, and content creation through AI-enabled apps.

In addition to the NPU, which determines the best compute engine for various operations, both devices are loaded with AI capabilities that will change the way users interact with their devices. With Copilot in Windows 11, users now have a new personal AI assistant to do all the heavy lifting, whether it’s finding answers, solutions, or a to-do list for everyday tasks. This is further aided by the inclusion of the Copilot key, designed to get things done faster while remaining in the flow of work with the press of a single key.

Further to this impressive array of capabilities, both the XPS 16 and 14 intertwine in a symphony of features, crafting the ideal creative experience for users:

· The impressive OLED InfinityEdge display offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, high-resolution options, stunning colours, and Dolby Vision® for rich detail.

· The proprietary Eyesafe® technology reduces harmful blue light and optimises eye comfort without distorting colour.

· Precision crafted from CNC machined aluminium and Gorilla® Glass 3, both devices are sturdy yet lightweight.

· The touch function row allows for easy switching between media and function keys, while the seamless glass touchpad with haptic feedback and larger keycaps provides a comfortable typing experience.

· 360-degree spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and 3D stereo surround Waves MaxxAudio® for immersive cinematic movie, music, and gaming experience. Additionally, they feature an 8W (on the XPS 14) and 10W (on the XPS 16) quad-speaker design, tuned by multi-Grammy Award®-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig, that delivers louder sound and deeper bass.

· The new intelligent FHD 1080p webcam provides crystal clear video calls.

· The new XPS family has the highest level of sustainable materials yet and for the first time, the portfolio is designed with recycled aluminum and low emissions aluminum made from a renewable energy source. This reduces the carbon footprint of this material by up to 89%. The packaging is made from 100% recycled or renewable content.

· Both the XPS devices will ship with an energy-saving adapter designed with post-consumer recycled plastics, recycled aluminum, and recycled copper. The laptops are EPEAT Gold registered and comply with EPEAT’s new and stringent climate criteria to achieve the EPEAT Climate+ Designation. With the Climate+ designation, these laptops have met the industry’s best practices for decarbonisation.

Alienware m16 R2- The adaptable performer

Whether you are a student who engages in dorm room gaming sessions, a working professional who plays an Indie title to unwind in the evening, or a professional who games for a living, the Alienware m16 R2 checks all the boxes for a complete gaming PC. Featuring the new Intel® Core™ Ultra H Series processors (up to the Core Ultra 9 185H), NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics (up to an RTX 4070 TGP 140W), and a Total Performance Power of up to 175W, the device can handle the most demanding games yet be portable enough to travel with ease. What’s changed over the previous generation, you ask? Here are some of the most compelling upgrades as a result of all the community feedback we received.

· Designed to be 15% smaller than the previous gen with more efficient airflow, the machine is packed with AI capabilities for balanced performance across the board. In addition, it has a larger palm rest and touchpad, which is 14% larger than the previous generation.

· Most visibly, the device forgoes the thermal shelf, resulting in a reduced Y dimension, and a redesigned Cryo-tech™ thermal technology to optimise the performance of the 45W Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. The device also boasts a 16:10 240Hz QHD+ screen, an FHD webcam equipped with IR for facial recognition, and HDR support, delivering dynamic and crystal-clear visuals that enhance the experience, both in-game and out.

· The Alienware m16 R2 stands out with its new Stealth Mode feature. This useful feature, which can be accessed by pressing the F2 shortcut key, turns the keyboard backlighting white, turns off all other AlienFX lighting zones, and toggles the device to Quiet Mode to reduce fan noise. Stealth Mode, inspired by users who found the lighting effects distracting in settings such as libraries, cafes, and classrooms, allows the device to blend in with its surroundings. This makes the Alienware m16 R2 a versatile laptop suitable not only for gamers, but also for students, professionals, and those on the go.

Express every idea with the Inspiron 14 Plus

The new Inspiron 14 Plus offers up to Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors, including a dedicated AI engine and built-in Intel® Arc graphics. Sporting a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.2K resolution, the display creates a canvas of ultra-vivid colours, transporting users to a world of unparalleled clarity. Dolby Vision HDR technology enhances every image with striking contrast, adding depth to each frame. To top it all off, the Dell ComfortView Plus hardware feature ensures a comfortable viewing experience, making the device ideal for unrestricted creativity. The device comes with an FHD webcam and an advanced AI noise reduction system, ensuring uninterrupted video chats. Furthermore, the AI-enabled auto framing dynamically adjusts to keep you centered no matter how you move, and the eye contact feature keeps you engaged even if you look away. Powered by a strong battery life and accompanied with the ExpressCharge feature, which charges the battery to 80% in less than 60 minutes, the Inspiron 14 Plus has minimal downtime throughout the day, making it a dependable AI-enabled workhorse. The Inspiron 14 Plus also comes ready for business and has passed 15 MIL-STD-810H tests, earning MIL-810H military grade certification for its ability to withstand the effects of extreme environmental conditions such as heat, humidity, cold, vibration, shock, and more. Furthermore, its built-in Trusted Platform Module security feature not only protects customer’s privacy and data from external attacks, but also auto checks for tampering before boot-up.

Beyond these powerful features, the device reinforces Dell’s commitment to advancing sustainability in its products. The laptop is designed with post-industrial recycled aluminum, recycled steel, and post-consumer recycled plastic. Dell also continues to drive design innovation by introducing a plastic-free etched logo, which generates less manufacturing waste than traditional plastic badge logo production. The laptop is ENERGY STAR® 8.0 rated and registered EPEAT Silver, with packaging made with 100% recycled or renewable content that is 100% recyclable. It has also achieved the EPEAT Climate+ Designation.

Pricing (inclusive of taxes)

● The XPS 16 (9640) starts at INR 2,99,990

● The XPS 14 (9440) starts at INR 1,99,990

● The Alienware m16 R2 starts at INR 1,49,999

● The Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) starts at INR 105,999

Availability

The new XPS devices will be available for purchase starting April 25, 2024, across Dell.com, DES, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

The Alienware m16 R2 will be available for purchase starting April 9, 2024, across Dell.com, DES, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.

The Inspiron 14 Plus is in the market and available for purchase across Dell.com, DES, large format retail, and multi-brand outlets.