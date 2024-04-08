ASIRT celebrates 12th anniversary with spectacular gala

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), a leading IT association in India, recently marked its 12th anniversary with a grand gala networking dinner held at The Celebrations Club in Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai, on Saturday, March 16, 2024. The event was tremendously successful, characterised by camaraderie, warmth, and joyful celebrations.

A Night of Reunion

The evening brought together CEOs of ASIRT member companies and their spouses, fostering an atmosphere of reunion and connection. With her infectious smile and grace, Nancy Shah, the Master of Ceremonies, led the event, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Excited Conversations

The festivities commenced with a lively reception, allowing attendees to mingle and rekindle industry relationships. Laughter and conversation filled the air as members caught up with colleagues, exchanged ideas, and forged new connections within the ASIRT community.

The Commemorations

The ASIRT Board honoured the occasion with ceremonial lamp lighting. It acknowledged the founder board members of ASIRT and board members from other prominent IT Associations in India for their continued support and collaboration.

President Mr. Bharat Chheda welcomed the members, their spouses, and other distinguished guests to the ASIRT Anniversary Celebration.

The Playful Spirit

The event transitioned into captivating dances and engaging games, fostering teamwork and light-hearted competition among attendees. The dance floor pulsed with energy as couples enjoyed upbeat music, while games and challenges brought laughter and camaraderie to the forefront. Everyone joined in the fun, enhancing the joyful ambiance of the gathering.

Cake-cutting and Group Photo

A special 12th-anniversary cake-cutting ceremony added to the commemorative spirit of the evening. A group photo captured the essence of the evening, symbolising ASIRT’s growth and enduring relationships. This memorable snapshot is a testament to the association’s legacy and shared vision.

Chairman Mr. Nilesh Kadakia concluded the celebration with a vote of thanks and closing remarks for this grand event.

Networking Dinner

A delectable and lip-smacking dinner was ready, providing a reason for further conversation and collaboration. Discussions flowed freely, reflecting a shared passion for the future of the IT industry and strengthening partnerships within the ASIRT community.

The celebration continued with entertainment activities like karaoke, keeping spirits high, and fostering a sense of belonging among members. The event concluded on a high note, leaving participants with renewed enthusiasm and a deepened connection to ASIRT’s mission.

The ASIRT 12th-anniversary gala was remarkable. It highlighted the association’s achievements and laid the groundwork for future endeavours. As attendees departed, they carried with them the camaraderie and dedication that define ASIRT, ensuring a bright future for the Indian IT industry.