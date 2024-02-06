Dell Technologies Partner Program: Seizing Opportunities to Win Together

By Denise Millard, SVP, Global Alliances, Industries, Partner Strategy & Programs

For forty years, Dell Technologies has helped transform the world. Now, on day one of our new fiscal year, we are excited to unveil the 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program so together, we can continue driving human progress.

Our 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program has a consistent tiered program structure with even more focus on collaboration, acquisition and investment in critical growth areas to drive shared success.

“The Dell Technologies Partner Program’s robust support, coupled with cutting-edge resources, has equipped us with the tools needed to elevate our solutions. In this collaborative environment, Dell’s dedication to partnership excellence is a driving force propelling us toward continuous growth and achievement. The synergy between our team and Dell ensures we consistently deliver unparalleled value to our customers.” — Deepak Jadhav, Founder/Director, VDA Infosolutions (P) Ltd.

Grow and Modernise the Core Business

Partners are critical to our success. Over the past four quarters, our partners contributed approximately 50% of our net revenue and more than 60% of all new and reactivated buyers. With this foundation of strong partnerships, we have an opportunity to further grow and modernize the core business in the year to come.

The Partner First Strategy for Storage, announced in August, made over 99% of customers and prospective customers “partner first” for storage and quadrupled the number of accounts eligible for storage Partner of Record (PoR) status. We’re seeing even greater collaboration between Dell sales team members and partners as a result. In the new year, we’ll build on our growth strategy by further incentivising new business acquisition, setting clear expectations and working hand in hand to deliver for our joint customers.

Our 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program continues rewarding our partners in key areas:

Higher Profit Potential for Dell APEX Infrastructure offerings : Beginning this year, we are streamlining the Dell APEX Infrastructure offerings into Storage+ and Server+ product categories. With these updates, the full incentive-eligible Dell APEX portfolio now qualifies for base rebates and behavioural incentives, increasing profit potential and adding Dell APEX to partners’ acquisition toolkit. In addition, the Dell APEX Upfront incentive will continue to be available for partners who hold the Dell APEX Infrastructure competency.

: Beginning this year, we are streamlining the Dell APEX Infrastructure offerings into Storage+ and Server+ product categories. With these updates, the full incentive-eligible Dell APEX portfolio now qualifies for base rebates and behavioural incentives, increasing profit potential and adding Dell APEX to partners’ acquisition toolkit. In addition, the Dell APEX Upfront incentive will continue to be available for partners who hold the Dell APEX Infrastructure competency. Increased Client+ and ProSupport Plus earning potential: Metal-tier partners who hold a Client+ competency and hit their Client Peripheral revenue gate are now eligible for a five times multiplier on the base rebate when selling Dell Client Peripherals, and two times the base rebate when selling Precision Workstation, Dell Displays & Docks and Dell Latitude Rugged laptops and tablets. We are also increasing the rebate for partners who attach Dell ProSupport Plus services when selling Client+ products.

Metal-tier partners who hold a Client+ competency and hit their Client Peripheral revenue gate are now eligible for a five times multiplier on the base rebate when selling Dell Client Peripherals, and two times the base rebate when selling Precision Workstation, Dell Displays & Docks and Dell Latitude Rugged laptops and tablets. We are also increasing the rebate for partners who attach Dell ProSupport Plus services when selling Client+ products. Project Harmony is now Partner ProServices: In May 2023, we announced Project Harmony, a Professional Services-focused delivery model where eligible partners integrate Dell Services into their branded offerings, manage the entire customer engagement process and leverage Dell expertise when and as needed. We continue to expand the Partner ProServices offerings to enable our partners to meet the changing services requirements of their customers.

In May 2023, we announced Project Harmony, a Professional Services-focused delivery model where eligible partners integrate Dell Services into their branded offerings, manage the entire customer engagement process and leverage Dell expertise when and as needed. We continue to expand the Partner ProServices offerings to enable our partners to meet the changing services requirements of their customers. Earn more with Dell PowerFlex: With unparalleled performance and scalability, PowerFlex, Dell’s software-defined infrastructure solution, is designed to keep pace with the dynamic needs of today’s workloads. Partners that invest in and hold the PowerFlex Design 2023 Certification will be eligible for a stackable 4% rebate kicker on New Business and Competitive Swap incentive opportunities.

Build New Market Opportunities

Dell Technologies offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios, from client devices to the data centre, underpinned by an unwavering commitment to driving positive impact for business, people and the planet. The 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program is investing in key growth areas aligned with customer priorities by launching three new competencies:

Data Science & AI Competency

Edge Solutions Competency

Sustainability & ESG Competency

This year GenAI will move from proof of concept to proof of productivity and is forecasted to be a $158.6B opportunity for the channel ecosystem by 2028. GenAI is driven by data generated at the edge and hosted in the cloud. Partners that can demonstrate capability with AI, edge and multi cloud solutions are the best positioned to capitalise on this market opportunity. The new Data Science & AI Competency and Edge Solutions Competency will validate partners’ expertise on Dell’s offerings.

The new Sustainability & ESG Competency assists partners in addressing customer needs through sustainability training, enablement, tools, and resources. Additionally, we offer Circular Business Solutions for convenient recycling and retirement of IT technology, with incentives for reselling. We are extending the 7% rebate for our recovery services to include storage, in addition to the existing rebate on Asset Recovery Services for client and server. We’ll also continue our quarterly Global ESG Partner Spotlight program, which recognizes partners who execute co-branded initiatives aligned with Dell Technologies’ ESG priorities.

“Dell’s commitment to pioneering solutions and collaborative approaches, supported by its robust partner ecosystem, creates a winning formula. I am confident in our continued future success.” — Lainie Good, Senior Executive – Customer and Partnerships, Intuit Technologies

Strengthen Collaboration and Streamline Experience

The 2024 Dell Technologies Partner Program furthers our investment in partner collaboration, through our continued focus on Partner First Strategy for Storage and expanding server PoR eligibility as well as acceleration on a modernised partner experience.

This year, we’re expanding server PoR eligibility for New Business Incentive server accounts when partners sell more than $15K in server revenue to one of these NBI accounts. The expansion of server PoR eligibility strengthens predictability of engagement for the datacenter holistically while rewarding partners for their investments and acquisition.

We are modernising the online experience by expanding digital connectivity, providing partners with self-serve capabilities to reduce touch from configure to order and empowering them with future-ready tools to help unlock profit potential.

What’s Next Starts Now

As we celebrate our decades-long legacy of transformative innovation with partners, the future brims with possibility. With a strong Partner Program, differentiated business model and unwavering confidence in the power of partnership, we are ready to capture new growth, drive impact and extend our leadership in the years to come.

Together, we write the next chapter.