Department of Transport and Planning, Victoria Selects HCLTech to Transform Passenger Experience with Digital Technologies

HCLTech announced that it has been selected by the Department of Transport and Planning in Victoria, Australia to automate the concession entitlement process for public transport users.

More than 605 million trips are taken on Victoria’s public transport network annually and 35% of these are taken by concession card holders, including students, retirees, veterans, and those with disabilities.

HCLTech will develop and support a Concessions Entitlement Validation Platform (CEVP) for the department, enabling instant proof of concession entitlement and a user-friendly passenger interface to apply for and manage concession entitlement. This will improve experiences for both passengers and the department staff.

The linking of credit card with concession card, enabled by the CEVPJ will be a nation-first. This feature will provide payment flexibility for concession card holders.

HCLTech will deploy digital workflow orchestration solutions and leverage agile development approaches to roll out the CEVP across Victoria. The company will also provide maintenance and customer centre support as well as training for the Department of Transport and Planning employees.

“Our human-first approach to designing a solution puts the end user at the front and the centre,” said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President and Country Manager, Australia, and New Zealand HCLTech. “Over one in three Victorians travel on a concession card and some of them are among the most vulnerable in the community. HCLTech knows that it is important to get this right, using technology to support this cohort while also unlocking business value.”