Detel provides 60 days extended warranty on its products amid COVID-19

Detel has announced a 60 days warranty extension on its complete range of products amidst Covid19 outbreak. The extension is applicable to the devices including, Feature Phones, TVs and Audio Products whose warranty is expiring between March 20 – May 20, 2020.

Commenting on the same, Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel, said, “In order to ensure that customer is at peace during COVID19 lockdown period, we have decided to provide 60 daysextended warranty on all our products. We have also set up our support staff to attend customer queries through online and telephonic channels for the ease of our customers.”

Detel customers can avail the offer for products purchased from authorised offline and online platforms.