Druva named as visionary by Gartner for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

Druva Inc. announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the second consecutive year. Druva was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision and believes this year’s inclusion further validates the company’s innovative, SaaS-based approach to data protection that frees customers from hardware, software, and management.

Global organizations today are facing unprecedented challenges. While economic uncertainties and supply chain disruptions continue to exacerbate hardware availability, millions of IT positions remain unfilled due to a lack of skilled talent, leaving IT organizations with limited resources. Combined with advancing cyber threats, businesses need a more efficient, cost-effective approach to protect their critical data.

Delivering a mature, at-scale SaaS solution, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud helps organizations minimize these challenges and gain greater control over their data through a secure, simplified approach. Additionally, Druva’s data management capabilities improve visibility and maximize storage efficiencies, while its consumption-based licensing enables organizations to reduce costs and scale needs on demand. When combined with its industry-leading approach to security, Druva helps thousands of leading organizations advance their data, cyber and operational resilience.

“Almost a decade ago, Druva recognized the potential of disrupting a hardware-based business model with a radically simple SaaS platform built completely in the cloud,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “Since then, we have continued to introduce industry-first innovations that enhance business agility with zero complexity or infrastructure cost. We feel this recognition is a testament to all the hard work our team has accomplished, and is further validation of the shifting landscape before us. Simplicity, visibility, time to value and cost savings are key to the future of data protection, and we are ready to meet these needs through the Data Resiliency Cloud.”

Customers Reduce TCO by 50% and Achieve Faster Time to Value with the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud: