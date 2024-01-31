Dynatrace to acquire Runecast to enhance cloud-native security and compliance

Dynatrace announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Runecast, a provider of AI-powered security and compliance solutions. Adding Runecast to the Dynatrace platform will extend Dynatrace contextual security protection and analytics with Runecast security posture management. This will enable customers to address the risks of misconfigurations and compliance violations in hybrid and multi cloud ecosystems proactively, based on AI-driven, automated, real-time vulnerability assessments. Additionally, it will allow customers to perform threat detection and incident response with full context detailing their security vulnerabilities, affected applications, risk levels, and attack vectors.

Cloud-native technologies have revolutionised business, but they have also made security more complex. Organisations face challenges integrating existing security analytics tools and eliminating security gaps in applications. They need a unified, context-rich approach for observability, security, and compliance to safeguard workloads and applications throughout the software delivery lifecycle. By adding Runecast, Dynatrace will expand its platform’s cloud-native application security protection capabilities and help customers achieve these goals.

“Security posture management is a well-known and vital market, because every organisation needs it and has prioritised it in their technology investments for improved security,” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace. “We believe Dynatrace is differentiated in this market as the only platform leveraging contextual observability and security analytics for cloud-native applications to provide end-to-end protection, detection, and response. Dynatrace enables users to not only identify and analyse vulnerabilities and threats automatically but also to measure and improve risk exposure and compliance status and perform advanced security analytics and automation. Runecast’s technology will enhance this advantage, elevating our runtime vulnerability analytics and protection and helping our customers to keep their cloud audits ready all the time. We look forward to welcoming Runecast to the platform and the team to Dynatrace.”

“At Runecast, we aim to provide organisations with real-time, automated, and actionable insights for security compliance, vulnerability assessment, and configuration management of their hybrid and multi cloud environments,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO at Runecast. “We are excited to join Dynatrace, the leader in observability and application security, to deliver a comprehensive Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that addresses two critical questions for our customers: ‘How secure are we?’ and ‘How compliant are we?’”

Dynatrace plans to provide a seamless experience for customers by embedding Runecast into its unified observability and security platform.

Closing of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur later in Dynatrace’s fourth quarter, which ends on March 31, 2024. The proposed transaction will not have a material impact on Dynatrace’s financial results.