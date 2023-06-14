Equinix launches digital interconnection services to boost digital transformation in India

To serve the rapidly growing digital infrastructure demand, Equinix, Inc., the world’s digital infrastructure company, announced the launch of its digital interconnection services in India. With advanced digital interconnection services – Equinix Fabric, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Internet Access, Equinix aims to empower digital leaders in India to architect secure and agile digital infrastructure required in responding to today’s increasingly dynamic business environments and achieving success in the digital economy.

More and more businesses in India realize the fundamental role of interconnection in their digital transformation journey. India is a high-growth digital market, which is experiencing a data revolution. The newly launched services with advanced capabilities will help establish data center-to-data center network connections on demand within a city or even between locations globally with software defined interconnection.

Manoj Paul, Managing Director, Equinix India, commented: “We are living in a world defined by digital infrastructure where agility, efficiency and flexibility are key for success. Enterprises are increasingly using on-demand interconnection provided by data center providers to connect with multiple cloud service providers, network service providers and other businesses. In addition, pay per use has become a preferred model in this rapidly changing business world. Equinix Fabric, Equinix Internet Exchange and Equinix Internet Access, which cater to the stated requirement of enterprises, are now available in India, enabling businesses to leverage the highly differentiated interconnection services to reach new customers in new markets and efficiently implement their hybrid multicloud strategy. Through Equinix Fabric, businesses in India can also interconnect with companies deployed in more than 245 data centers around the world, improving their access to the markets beyond their borders.”

Digital Interconnection Services Available in India:

Equinix Fabric: This secure, software-defined interconnection service helps customers build digital infrastructure and services on demand at software speed. It supports scaling up hybrid deployments, achieving network agility and directly connecting to partners and providers easily and securely. Today, more than 3,450 customers across 56 markets are using Equinix Fabric, about one-third of Equinix’s total customer base. Those customers have been consistently growing the number of virtual connections on Equinix Fabric since the release of the service, reaching an all-time high of more than 48,500 virtual connections in Q1 2023.

Equinix Internet Exchange: Equinix operates the world’s largest internet exchange footprint, with the most peers, in the most markets, passing the most traffic. Delivered on a globally available internet exchange architecture across more than 35 markets on Platform Equinix®, Equinix Internet Exchange aggregates thousands of peering sessions, lowers costs and enhances network control, performance, speed and reliability. This interconnection service enables networks, content providers and large enterprises to exchange internet traffic and expand operations globally.

Equinix Internet Access: Equinix Internet Access provides internet access in Equinix International Business Exchange® (IBX®) data centers across more than 50+ markets globally. With at least two upstream ISPs in each market, Equinix Internet Access offers the resiliency that organizations demand and direct connections to major content destinations for superior performance. This agile, scalable, resilient and high performing internet access solution provides the flexibility required to connect to the internet as a main or backup internet access solution, allowing businesses to grow as their usage requirements do via scalable bandwidth options.

The launch follows the announcement of an initial investment of over US$86 million to build Equinix’s third IBX data center in Mumbai and an estimated investment of over US$125 million in phases over the next 10 years for building a world class data center in Chennai. As part of Equinix’s continued investment to further its network-dense and interconnection-rich data center platform in India, the new interconnection services will enable vibrant business ecosystems, allowing them to securely scale into the cloud and interconnect with their partners, customers and other key stakeholders. Having a proven track record globally, interconnection services can help resolve performance and integration barriers, enabling reliable interconnection to ecosystems worldwide, giving enterprises more options to implement their digital infrastructure strategy.

Highlights/Key Facts:

Equinix Fabric offers the broadest global reach available today, providing seamless connection to 10,000+ customers, partners, and service providers. It supports better results across many different digital infrastructure use cases, including:

Enterprises:

Hybrid multicloud connectivity – Equinix Fabric allows enterprises to access on-ramps to cloud providers, including Amazon Web Service, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud, across its global footprint. Equinix has more than 40% of cloud on-ramps in markets where it operates and has twice as many metros with multicloud on-ramps as the nearest competitors.

Software-defined Data center interconnect between markets – In addition to helping enterprises connect with cloud providers, Equinix Fabric also helps them interconnect their own data centers across different metro areas. This enables them to deploy distributed digital infrastructure quickly and easily in locations across the world. Data center interconnection via Equinix Fabric is fast to set up and highly flexible. It is also simple to scale bandwidth up or down as business needs change.

Service Providers: