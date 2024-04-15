eScan CyberSecurity Partners with Dr Batra’s Group to Safeguard Innovative Healthcare Solutions

eScan, the leading Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions provider, announced the deployment of its cutting-edge solutions within the esteemed Healthcare conglomerate, Dr. Batra’s Group.

As part of this strategic alliance, eScan will provide robust enterprise cybersecurity solutions tailored to the specific needs of Dr Batra’s Group. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and extensive expertise, eScan will safeguard the digital assets and IT infrastructure of Dr Batra’s Group, ensuring protection against evolving cyber threats and vulnerabilities.

Dr Batra’s Group, recognised for its chain of homeopathy clinics across six countries and its burgeoning FMCG brand, has consistently set benchmarks in the healthcare industry through its commitment to innovation and excellence. With a firm dedication to delivering holistic healthcare experiences, Dr Batra’s Group massively leverages technology to enhance wellness outcomes. And, effective Cyber Security measures are critical to ensure optimal ROI.

“Security is paramount, especially in the healthcare sector where the confidentiality of patient data and the integrity of healthcare solutions are of utmost importance,” stated Shweta Thakare, Vice-President, Global Sales, eScan. “We are honored to collaborate with Dr Batra’s Group, a trailblazer in healthcare innovation, to bolster their cybersecurity posture and empower them to continue their mission of providing innovative healthcare solutions with confidence and peace of mind.”

Dr Batra’s Group remains committed to pioneering advancements in healthcare delivery, and this partnership with eScan underscores its dedication to embracing cutting-edge technologies while prioritising the security and privacy of its stakeholders.

“We are excited to join forces with eScan to strengthen our cybersecurity defenses and ensure the resilience of our digital infrastructure,” commented Suresh Nadar, CIO, Dr Batra’s Group. “At Dr Batra’s, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence, and this collaboration with eScan reaffirms our commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions with the highest standards of security and integrity.”

Together, eScan and Dr Batra’s Group are poised to redefine standards in healthcare cybersecurity, setting a benchmark for the industry while continuing to prioritize the well-being and safety of patients and stakeholders.