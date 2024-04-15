Web3 infrastructure provider Zeeve expands to provide RaaS support for Optimism’s Superchain

Zeeve, the leading Rollups-as-a-service (RaaS) provider, has collaborated with Optimism to become a key infrastructure provider and official implementation collaborator for OP Stack chains. This will help businesses quickly launch and manage enterprise-class Rollups for gaming, DeFi, payments, social, and more with just a few clicks. Zeeve will help deploy, integrate, and manage the underlying Rollup infrastructure, saving time and money and giving teams more bandwidth to focus on their core business priorities.

The OP Stack introduces a standardised, open-source, shared developer stack tailored for rapidly deploying optimistic rollups. Its architecture, characterised by modularity, is intentionally designed to be both elementary for ease of use and expansive for sophisticated customisation, addressing diverse project requirements with precision.

Within the ecosystem, the adoption of OP Stack by numerous projects has underscored several critical benefits: EVM equivalence, a dynamic developer community, reusability of tooling, seamless integrations, and sophisticated on-chain governance modules. While EVM equivalence and onchain governance capabilities are integral to OP Stack’s intrinsic offerings, the additional perks, such as a strong developer network and ease of integration, highlight the rich ecosystem’s value. Together, these attributes empower businesses to establish scalable and efficient layer2 infrastructures.

With the added support for OP Stack within the Zeeve platform, users will now have more options for launching scalable L2 rollup chains. This benefits the vast Zeeve community of over 30,000 web3 startups and 40+ institutions already on the platform, along with all who want to be a part of the Optimism ecosystem and the broader Ethereum ecosystem as a whole.

“OP Stack is by far the most steady, market-ready, and battle-tested toolkit to build customised Rollup chains, said Dr Ravi Chamria, co-founder and CEO of Zeeve. “We are happy to extend the capabilities and benefits of OP Stack to achieve high levels of customisability, security, and throughput. However, businesses also need the sheer ease of deploying and managing a new L2 for every enterprise or dApp that needs one. Zeeve RaaS brings that to the picture. We let you launch and customise rollups in a simplistic manner with all managed infra, middleware, and 3rd party integrations. Hence, you worry less about DevOps and work more on shipping updates for your use case.”

“We are excited that Zeeve has extended RaaS support to the Superchain,” said Tess Rinearson, Head of Emerging Products at OP Labs. ”The OP Stack is fast becoming a codebase of choice for web3 builders, and this collaboration will help reach and onboard new developers and make building within Optimism’s Superchain ecosystem even more accessible.”

Additionally, Zeeve’s integrated partner ecosystem further enhances Rollups capabilities with easy integration of alt DA layers, sequencers, provers, interoperability protocols, decentralised oracles, account abstraction SDKs, and various tools.