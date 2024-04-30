ESET empowers better business protection with a new and updated offering

ESET is proud to introduce its newly enhanced business offering with the introduction of the ESET Mobile Threat Defence module (EMTD) and additional solution updates, which bring businesses extra value. EMTD extends attack vector coverage to an organisation’s entire mobile fleet, ensuring comprehensive protection.

In today’s digital world, where the lines between work and personal devices are blurring, a robust Mobile Threat Defence (MTD) strategy becomes paramount. ESET’s Mobile Threat Defence module not only represents a leap forward in securing mobile fleets against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats but also integrates seamlessly with the ESET PROTECT Platform. This integration ensures unified security management and eliminates the need to juggle multiple consoles or platforms. The module ensures comprehensive coverage of the mobile fleet attack vector with a one-to-one ratio to endpoints and is included in all cloud subscription tiers starting from ESET PROTECT Advanced with no increase in price.

In addition, the introduction of support for “Microsoft Entra ID” for Mobile Device Management (MDM) simplifies the process of device enrolment and reduces it to a single token creation for the entire organisation. This streamlined method, which replaces the listing of devices or creating unique tokens for each device, significantly reduces administrative overheads. Once enrolled, users are quickly authenticated via the Microsoft sign-in page, resulting in the automatic installation of ESET Endpoint Security for Android and connection to the ESET PROTECT Platform. This innovative registration process, combined with the comprehensive benefits of the ESET Mobile Threat Defence module, not only improves the security posture but also underlines ESET’s commitment to providing advanced and easy-to-use solutions that meet the changing needs of businesses in the digital age.

Additional updates in ESET LiveGuard Advanced and ESET Server Security

ESET LiveGuard Advanced now offers enhanced behavioural reporting for EDR/XDR customers, providing greater insight into the sandbox system’s activity with a detailed description of the behaviour of suspicious samples of their analysis. Available for ESET PROTECT Enterprise and ESET PROTECT Elite customers, the reports have a clear structure, presenting key information on file and sandbox configuration, with the added ability to download detailed PDF files. This enhancement ensures that customers have comprehensive insights and detailed context for more effective incident response and system analysis. This is especially useful for security operators like cybersecurity and threat analysts, security engineers, or threat responders.

ESET Server Security introduces a firewall specifically designed for Windows servers, as well as Vulnerability & Patch Management with manual patch management and a 60-second delay on application process termination.

“With the introduction of these updates, we are setting a new standard for what businesses can expect in terms of both protection and ease of use. Our comprehensive mobile defence capabilities, as well as the in-depth analysis of suspicious sample behaviour, combined with our actionable reporting, enable customers to not just react to threats but to proactively anticipate and prepare for them. This is what it means to be at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” stated Michal Jankech, Vice President of the SMB and MSP segment at ESET.

This significant launch underscores ESET’s unwavering dedication to delivering superior protection, effectively responding to the dynamic challenges faced by customers, and staying ahead of critical industry developments.