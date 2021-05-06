ETSI and Telecommunications Standards Development Society of India collaborate with IET India

Read Article

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (India), as part of their continuous efforts to evangelise technology adoption in India has collaborated with ETSI and Telecommunications Standards Development Society of India (TSDSI) in the context of InDiCo – ICT Standards. With this collaboration, ETSI and TSDSI are standardisation partners to IET India’s virtual event series titled IET India Digital Conversations. The collaboration will allow both organisations to jointly explore standardisation themes, especially in areas of futuristic technologies.

Topics that the organisations will jointly explore through the IET India Digital Conversations series include: Confluence of digital transformation and Industry 4.0, 5G and beyond – use cases of mobile connectivity, Intelligent Transportation Systems and Internet of Roads and embracing industrial automation and robotics – guidance for MSMEs. The discussions and key takeaways are available free of cost to anyone interested in the standards and future technology space.

Speaking about the partnership, Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India said, “ETSI and TSDSI are at the forefront of standardisation dialogue. Development and adoption of standards in the right time is critical to scaling future technologies. This partnership can potentially help discussions with international agencies and bring best practices, knowledge and experience sharing to the IET Digital Conversations Platform. We are happy to bring our expertise in future technologies and deliver content to this collaboration to facilitate standardisation discussions to a wide set of audience.”

“Our events platform focused on digital transformation to solve problems and create future roadmaps with the application of technology, standards, regulation and the sharing of best practice. We support policy and action led dialogue and I am positive that the insights from these series of conversations can influence pertinent policy dialogues in the standardisation space,” said Suman Bhowmick, Head, Events, IET India.

Pamela Kumar, Director General, TSDSI states, “TSDSI’s focus on promoting ‘Standards Driven Research’ and IET India’s activities in the areas of Futuristic Technologies are complementary to each other. TSDSI looks forward to this series to proliferate awareness of standards development activities and opportunities to contribute for all, especially the researchers and academia community.”

