QPS Global initiates its international expansion in United Kingdom

Read Article

QPS, a card issuance and processing platform, has announced its expansion in the European continent by officially launching its services in the United Kingdom. By optimising its secure open API issuer processing platform, QPS would be focussing on the needs of the end user and would enable companies to customise their card programmes. The company will create 100 new jobs, including several high skilled positions in the tech and fintech industry.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I am very pleased that QPS has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our fintech sector and driving economic growth.”

Speaking on the launch Vinay Kalantri, Founder and CEO, QPS said, “Expanding our business operations to the United Kingdom, establishes us as one of the fastest growing fintech companies from India. We are the latest entrant in this highly competitive and fast growing ecosystem and have managed to scale our operations by purely focusing on technology disruption. We believe in innovative technology based solutions as per the actual needs of the users, rather than developing solutions on the existing technology.”

Kalantri further added, “The United Kingdom is one of the fastest growing fintech markets in the world and is ideal for QPS to showcase its technological prowess. We truly believe that technology could be the defining factor that would enable us to capture 20 per cent of the card issuing market within the first two years. We are also looking at clocking up revenues to the tune of UK£ 100 million in the next three years by targeting the overall BFS industry of The United Kingdom. We are truly grateful to the Government of the United Kingdom for giving us this opportunity and look forward to a fruitful business association with them.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]