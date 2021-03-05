EY Microsoft Services Group aims to help clients strengthen their digital capabilities and fuel innovation

Read Article

EY’s Microsoft Services Group is helping organizations reinvent their business through end-to-end Microsoft powered digital transformation. With the pandemic having made a deep impact on businesses big and small, the role of digitally driven business transformation has gained a newfound significance for navigating the post COVID-19 world. Although EY and Microsoft have already supported numerous clients in digital transformation globally, as organizations evolve post pandemic in newer ways of working, EY’s Microsoft Services Group will be a catalyst in combining EY’s rich tech consulting expertise with Microsoft’s award-winning technology capabilities to help clients address challenges and adapt to change.

Rohan Sachdev, India Consulting Leader, EY India, says”Technology is at the centre of the many transformational changes which we are witnessing worldwide. In this rapidly evolving environment, we are continuously engaged with clients to help develop agile business strategies, enhance speed to market and to also manage the risks, arising from these changes. The EY Microsoft Services Group is an indicator of our continued investments in scaling Microsoft capabilities across EY’s Consulting practice with an objective to create more issue-led, sector specific solutions that can deliver innovative outcomes for our clients. I am confident that the group will help us drive greater results for EY, Microsoft and more importantly, our clients.”

With majority of EY client services and solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure, the EY Microsoft Services Group builds on the organisations’ existing strategic alliance ecosystem and aims lead businesses into the future.

Sibjyoti Basu, EMEIA Microsoft Alliance Leader and EY India Alliance and Ecosystem Leader, says “It is an incredible opportunity as we to leverage our combined strengths to collaborate with clients at a deeper level and find innovative digital solutions to real issues. Through this group, we will be exposed to Microsoft’s newer, cutting edge tech innovations, bringing the benefit of their insights and our domain knowledge to clients. The EY Microsoft Services Group will drive a seamless three-way collaboration between EY, Microsoft and clients and strengthen our agenda to co-create solutions at a bigger scale.”

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India, says“The EY Microsoft Services Group is part of a shared vision to accelerate growth and unlock the potential of implementing digitally native business models across industries seamlessly. It further enhances our ability to collaborate with clients across industries and geographies, to shape cloud strategies, develop innovative solutions and help enable business transformation.”

The group will use Microsoft’s online learning catalogue and classrooms – to accelerate the EY capacity beyond today’s certified EY Microsoft practitioners and more than 20,000 EY employees with cloud certification.

