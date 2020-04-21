F5 Expands Silverline Managed Services Offerings in India with New Point of Presence to Improve Application Security for Customers

Read Article

F5 has announced a new regional point of presence (PoP) in India, as part of its global expansion approach to deploying PoPs in additional geographic locations to meet growing customer demand for its Silverline managed security services.

“For many organizations, there is significant conflict internally between teams that need to increase business velocity and implement adequate cyber protection,” said Edgar Dais, MD of India and SAARC at F5. “In a country with an approximate population of 1.34 billion, we will need 1 million cybersecurity professionals in 2020 to meet the demands of the growing economy. With the launch of a local PoP in India, F5’s Silverline managed security services will not only be able to improve application performance but also bridge the gap of skilled security professionals addressing cyberthreats in real-time for our customers.”

Phishing and web application attacks account for 57 per cent of all cyberattacks in India. As the risk landscape continues to expand and evolve, enterprises are often faced with challenges of legacy infrastructure and lack the appropriate skill sets to manage and mitigate different types of threats. With Silverline Web Application Firewall (WAF), Silverline DDoS Protection , and Silverline Threat Intelligence offerings in India, F5 will empower its regional customers with additional capabilities to protect applications and web properties without upfront investments in IT infrastructure and support.

“With a local Silverline PoP, we are excited to be able to provide our Indian customers advanced managed security services that protect their critical applications against cyberattacks cost-effectively and efficiently without latency issues,” said Gail Coury, VP & GM, Silverline at F5.

After successful launches in Sydney, Australia, and Hong Kong, the announcement of Silverline Managed Services in India reiterates F5’s commitment to providing strong application deployment and management, without compromising on security or performance. F5’s solution suite offers high-value cloud-based security services, including DDoS Protection, Web Application Firewall, IP Reputation Filtering, and forthcoming Shape Defense on Silverline, to keep applications secure, wherever they reside.

F5’s Silverline Managed Security Services offerings include:

Silverline Web Application Firewall (WAF)

F5 Silverline WAF is a cloud-based security service built on the NSS Labs-recommended F5 BIG-IP Application Security Manager (ASM), with 24/7 support from highly specialized security experts to help organizations protect web apps and data, as well as ensure compliance with industry security standards.

Silverline DDoS Protection

F5 Silverline DDoS Protection is a managed, cloud-delivered protection service that detects and mitigates DDoS attacks in real-time, with industry-leading DDoS attack mitigation bandwidth to stop even the largest of volumetric DDoS attacks from ever reaching the network infrastructure.

Silverline Threat Intelligence

F5 Silverline Threat Intelligence is a cloud-based managed service that blocks malicious activity before it reaches your environment. That increases efficiency by eliminating wasted effort spent processing threat communications.