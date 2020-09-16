Facebook aims net zero emission for entire value chain by 2030

Read Article

Facebook has said that apart from reducing operational greenhouse gas emissions by 75 per cent this year, it will achieve net zero emissions for its global operations and be 100 per cent supported by renewable energy this year.

The social network also set an ambitious goal to reach net zero emissions for its value chain — including emissions from suppliers and other factors such as employee commuting and business travel — in 2030.

Along with an ambitious new net zero emissions target, the company also announced a new Climate Science Information Center to connect people with science-based information.

The centre will first launch in France, Germany and the UK and will roll out to other countries soon.

“Facebook will work to reduce carbon emissions from our operations and value chain, including by working with suppliers on their own goals, helping the development of new carbon removal technologies and making our facilities as efficient as possible,” the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new climate information centre is modelled around the Covid-19 information centre that has, so far, directed more than 2 billion people to information from health authorities, with more than 600 million people clicking through to learn more.

“We’re committed to tackling climate misinformation. We partner with more than 70 independent fact-checking organisations globally, covering more than 60 languages. These fact-checkers can and do rate climate science content,” Facebook said.

–IANS

