Fujifilm India announces 5% price increase for select Fujifilm-manufactured LTO Ultrium data tape products 

Fujifilm India informed its dealers and distributors of a 5% price increase over the price of select FUJIFILM-manufactured LTO Ultrium data tape products, including LTO-5, LTO-6, LTO-7, LTO-8 and LTO-UCC formats. The increase will take effect October 1, 2022. The latest FUJIFILM LTO-9 generation, which launched in September 2021, is not included in the increase.

“Though Fujifilm will continue to invest in tape technology, as it’s committed to meet the growing need to increase the tape storage capacity for clients to leverage the advantages of tape media, but this price increase is in direct response to the rising global costs of raw materials and transportation of FUJIFILM LTO Ultrium data tape products worldwide. Actual tape media benefits go beyond the perception of being a “low total cost ownership” as tapes storage solution organically creates ‘Air Gap’ which addresses the clients need to secure data from Cyber & Ransom ware threats and also operates on low energy which increases the sustainability. So, we believe these advantages far outweigh the planned price adjustments” stated J Solomon Sukumar, Associate Director, FUJIFILM India, RECORDING MEDIA Division.