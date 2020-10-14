GoDaddy partners with EduSkills to help boost digital skills development in India

Read Article

GoDaddy has announced a partnership with EduSkills, a non-profit social enterprise designed to help boost entrepreneurship and digital skills development in India. With this partnership, GoDaddy and EduSkills aim to create a talent pool of thousands of skilled youth in the country, by offering GoDaddy’s newly created online training and certification program, GoDaddy Academy. In addition, the program aims to train educators across EduSkills’ 800+ partner universities and Engineering colleges across India. This partnership will help empower students and educators to gain knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in today’s evolving digital world.

The GoDaddy Academy offers a combination of elementary and advanced technology courses, in an innovative and participative learning environment, to create a unique learning journey suited for digital career goals. The courses cover basic coding language concepts such as HTML and Java Script, along with more intensive topics such as Database and Cloud applications. The GoDaddy Academy program also includes a wide array of modular courses ranging from understanding the basics of building a professional website and a more feature-rich WordPress website, including tools and ideas for digital marketing, SEO and other digital topic areas.

Commenting on this partnership, Shubhajit Jagadev, Executive Director, EduSkills said “the ongoing pandemic has definitely made Indians rethink about their career options, with many employers around the world choosing candidates with technical skills and other proficiencies needed to adjust to the new ways of working in a digital environment. We at EduSkills, have a strong vision to extend Industry 4.0 skills to higher education institutions and students across the nation. We believe that the GoDaddy Academy certifications will be an important addition helping to make our students more employable and relevant in the job market. We are excited to partner with GoDaddy for this initiative and work towards creating a digital skills ecosystem that prepares India’s workforce for jobs of the future.”

“With the variety of challenges and uncertainties being experienced by this global pandemic, digital technology has become integral to the way the world operates, especially in a developing nation like India. This has opened up avenues for young Indians to develop new age technology skill sets and explore differentiated career opportunities. We believe that the students who embrace these digital skills today will be the skilled entrepreneurs of tomorrow, shaping the future of a digital first India in the post COVID-19 new normal environment. Through our collaboration with EduSkills, we aim to help further digital readiness among the country’s youth and hope to create a vast pool of GoDaddy-certified web professionals better positioned to get qualified career placements in the industry,” Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, GoDaddy India further added.

EduSkills invites all its partner educational institutions in India (Technical Universities, Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics & Science Colleges) to be a part of this initiative and take full benefit of the expert technology and business courses as part of the GoDaddy Academy Program.

GoDaddy offers an integrated suite of products for small business owners and entrepreneurs, ranging from domain names, hosting, website building, to email marketing, security protections and an online store. GoDaddy offers 24/7 customer support, locally and in regional languages, to help guide customers in the growth of their venture, and to find the tools that best meet their needs.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com