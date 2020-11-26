Google Pay not to charge money transfer fee from Indian users

Read Article

Google India on Wednesday clarified that Google Pay which is set to kill the peer-to-peer payments facility on its web app in January along with adding a fee for instant money transfers is specifically for the US market and will not impact its apps in India.

The tech giant has released a notice on the web app that notifies users that the site will no longer work from January next year.

Google Pay is set to kill the peer-to-peer payments facility on its web app in January and is going to add a fee for instant money transfers, reported 9to5Google.

In a statement shared with IANS, Google India said: “These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India.”

Google clarified on a support page that the original Google Pay app will stop working in January in the US.

“Starting early in 2021, you won’t be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app,” the company has informed its users in the US.

Google Pay will also add a fee on instant money transfers for its users in the country.

“It can take 1-3 business days when you transfer money to your bank account. Debit card transfers are usually instant. There is a fee of 1.5 per cent or $.31 (whichever is higher), when you transfer out money with a debit card,” the company said on its support page.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]