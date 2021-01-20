HARMAN Professional Solutions announces launch of JBL Commercial in India for Prosumers

Read Article

HARMAN Professional Solutions has launched JBL Commercial for the India market. JBL Commercial fulfills the needs of a growing community of content creators and professionals looking for quality sound at accessible pricing. The line of products will feature JBL Professional’s signature sound quality in products that will make content creation and professional presentation easier, efficient and elegant. The brand introduced its first range of products with two lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B, available on Amazon India.

“JBL Professional is an iconic audio brand that has been catering to the needs of professional communities for more than 75 years. There is now a growing section of consumers that are starting out as content creators and working professionals. For these promising and ambitious consumers, we are excited to introduce the JBL Commercial line in India. The two lavalier microphones- CSLM20 and CSLM20B are a starter kit for content creators and working pros looking to add a professional touch to their content and presentation,” said Aditya Todi, Senior Director – Sales & Marketing, HARMAN Professional Solutions, India and SAARC. “We are looking forward to launching a wide range of products this year that will truly elevate the experience of working and creating content.”

JBL Commercial CSLM20 omnidirectional Lavalier microphone comes with a windshield and a comfortable earphone which makes it ideal for audio monitoring. So, whether you’re recording your next hit YouTube cover or make an Instagram video, you can monitor your sound, on the spot. The earphone also makes it an ideal mic for work-from-home professionals as it’s perfect for video & conference calls and compatible with most smartphones, laptops, PC/Mac, and tablets.

JBL Commercial CSLM20B is a battery-powered lavalier microphone with 3.5mm TRRS jack. Great for recording, podcast, interviews, vlogging, presentations, speeches, and more, it can capture audio all around with its 360 degrees omnidirectional audio pickup. It is compatible with smartphones, most DSLR cameras, mixers, amplifiers, and has the added convenience of an extra-long cable.

