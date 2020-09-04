HCL CAMWorks announces Partnership with CIMTechnology

Read Article

HCL Technologies (HCL) has announced a CAMWorks partnership with CIMTechnology LLC, a leading provider of Wire EDM (Electrical Discharge Machining) software. As part of the agreement, CIMTechnology’s Wire EDM programming software will be exclusive to CAMWorks. This will provide CAMWorks users access to more advanced Wire EDM programming functionality for precise and intricate part cutting.

The partnership with CAMWorks and CIMTechnology will allow customers of both companies’ access to a culmination of technology and a wider range of CNC programming options for automated control of machining tools (such as drills, boring tools, lathes) and 3D printers.

CIMTechnology has specialized in Wire EDM for more than 30 years. Their Wire EDM technology was previously sold through OEM partners as stand-alone systems or as technology added to current programming systems. In the 1990s, CIMTechnology established their business by writing and selling the Impact CAD/CAM System for Wire EDM through Sodick, as well as developing Brother’s PC-based conversational programming system for their drilling and tapping centers.

CAMWorks products include a range of milling and lathe (machining) solutions, in addition to Wire EDM. Technologies such as feature-based programming, knowledge-based machining and TechDB allow users to automate their CADCAM functions. CAMWorks is also fully integrated with SOLIDWORKS, which means that users can work within the familiar user interface of SOLIDWORKS as they program the CNC code for their parts.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com