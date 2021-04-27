HCL Technologies and IBM collaborate to modernize security operations

Read Article

IBM collaborated with HCL Technologies (HCL) to help unify and streamline threat management for clients via a modernized security operation center (SOC) platform. HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers will be designed to take advantage of IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security, to help create a unified security platform to connect security teams, tools and processes across the threat lifecycle. This collaboration builds on HCL and IBM’s recent alliance expansion to help organizations with digital transformation.

HCL’s Cybersecurity Fusion Centers deliver threat management services to clients around the world through six global state-of-the-art security operations and response facilities. IBM’s Cloud Pak for Security will serve as the foundation to connect security tools, data and workflows with HCL customers. Cloud Pak for Security is an open, containerized software platform which allows companies to quickly integrate a wide range of security data, tools and clouds for deeper insights into threats across hybrid cloud environments.

“Enterprises operating in today’s fast-moving digital world need a cybersecurity strategy capable of tackling increasingly sophisticated threats. Collaboration is key in the cybersecurity industry to build and implement the solutions to stay one step ahead. This collaboration enables us to enhance the service that we provide to our clients and to combine the threat detection and response technologies with the development of technological processes and the experience of our professionals across all areas of cybersecurity” said Maninder Singh, Corporate Vice President, Cyber Security Services at HCL Technologies.

“Many companies today are struggling with the complexity of security operations amidst cloud adoption and fragmented IT infrastructure, which can hamper their ability to discover and respond to threats,” said Justin Youngblood, Vice President, IBM Security. “Modern security demands an open platform that leverages AI and automation to help security operations teams connect disparate tools, provide insights and orchestrate response across hybrid cloud environments. With this collaboration, HCL and IBM are modernizing security operations and helping clients accelerate their security outcomes.”

HCL is part of IBM’s Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types — whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms — to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. Red Hat OpenShift is the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. The IBM public cloud is one of the industry’s most secure and open public clouds for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade strength and support for open source technologies, the IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud workloads for enterprise workloads.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]