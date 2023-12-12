HCLTech and UPES Dehradun to Collaborate on Advanced Sustainability Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry

HCLTech has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UPES Dehradun, Uttarakhand to collaborate on developing advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry with a focus on sustainability solutions.

Students and research scholars from UPES Dehradun will have the opportunity to intern with HCLTech and on successful completion, select candidates will be offered employment in the company’s oil and gas consulting team.

The collaboration will add rigor to HCLTech’s expertise in developing digital solutions and leveraging Al in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, offering significant value to oil and gas companies.

“This strategic initiative will introduce solutions that promote sustainability, innovation, value optimisation and prioritisation of low-carbon solutions in the oil and gas industry. The partnership will focus on the development of advanced solutions for the oil and gas industry using advanced technologies such as Al/ML, GenAl, IOT, Industry 4.0, data engineering and cloud computing,” said Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President HCLTech.

“We are excited to announce our collaboration with HCLTech, creating unique opportunities for students and researchers to work on cutting-edge projects and internships in the energy sector. These projects aim to address critical challenges, reduce carbon footprints, and deliver value to oil and gas organisations. We look forward to hosting webinars and forums to explore new possibilities in Sustainability, Safety in Oil Field Operations, and Operational Excellence. This partnership fosters strong academic-industry ties, offering students practical case studies and connecting sponsors with professors to tackle industry issues, benefiting academia and industry alike,” said Dr. Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor, UPES.