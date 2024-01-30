Hero vired unveils certificate program in technology-enabled sales to meet evolving consumer needs

Hero Vired has announced the launch of a Certificate Program in Technology-enabled Sales. The comprehensive program has been meticulously crafted in collaboration with LeadSquared to empower learners with essential skills, strategies, and tools to meet the ever-changing consumer needs. The program curriculum integrates advanced CRM systems driven by LeadSquared to prepare the learners for the future of consumer-centric sales.

A report by Gartner predicts that 75% of B2B sales organisations plan to add AI-guided selling solutions to their traditional sales tactics, allowing the organisations to instantly act on the insights and recommendations thus increasing productivity. With the demand for skilled sales professionals on a surge, Hero Vired’s certificate program addresses this by providing hands-on experience, 70-90% instructor-led classes, real-life scenarios, and industry-relevant projects and assignments.

Talking about the new program, Mr. Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO, Hero Vired said, “Recognizing the transformative power of technology, the new program aims to help the learners upskill themselves and foster new opportunities in the world of tech-enabled sales. CRM technology can contribute up to $4.4 trillion in annual global productivity, hence the fusion of CRM technology within our new Sales program underscores the profound impact these integrated tools can have on the evolving consumer expectations. This collaboration with LeadSquared strengthens our commitment to deliver transformative opportunities for our learners to immerse themselves in the dynamic world of technology-enabled solutions.”

Another report by Gartner reveals that over 83% of sellers struggle to adapt to changing customer needs and expectations. Thus, building a workforce proficient at addressing these challenges with a modernised approach is paramount.

Commenting on the collaboration, Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and COO, LeadSquared said, “As organisations rapidly adopt modern tools and technologies to boost sales amidst varying consumer interest, developing suitable technology skills enables users to become more customer-centric and capture sales opportunities faster. This collaboration with Hero Vired strengthens our commitment to empowering users with the tools and skills needed, to excel in the ever-evolving world of sales and marketing. Together, we pave the way for a transformative learning experience, bridging the gap between industry demands and skill development.”

The comprehensive 3-month program by Hero Vired, deep dives into technology-enabled sales, consumer and market analysis, sales automation, and sales intelligence, ensuring proficiency in tracking essential business metrics, and analysing KPIs, to gain expertise in user and lead management. During the program, the learners will have access to LeadSquared’s Omnichannel CRM tools including its Sales execution CRM and LeadSquared mobile CRM application. This ensures a well-rounded skill set to leverage CRM for strategic sales actions and efficient tracking. It is designed to elevate participants from a fresher level to an intermediary level in technology-enabled sales. The curriculum is carefully crafted to instill essential skills and provide hands-on experience with cutting-edge tools. This comprehensive exposure ensures a well-rounded skill set, enabling participants to navigate the intricacies of CRM technology effectively. The emphasis on technology goes beyond theoretical understanding; the program is designed to equip learners with the practical skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving landscape of tech-enabled sales.

Besides equipping learners with technical skills, the program aims to provide essential sales skills, relationship building, and effective product pitching techniques. During this certification program, the learners will get a chance to interact with domain experts from across industries and participate in capstone projects to construct a personalised sales playbook, facilitating a smooth transition into entry-level positions within the dynamic fields of technology-enabled sales and sales operations. This approach will allow learners to apply theoretical concepts in real-world scenarios, enhancing their problem-solving skills and helping them prepare for the future of consumer-centric sales. As technology continues to reshape the sales landscape, Hero Vired’s Certificate Program in Technology-enabled Sales aims to guide learners toward success in a future where technological innovation is synonymous with sales excellence.