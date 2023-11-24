Hewlett Packard Enterprise Empowers Businesses with Edge to Cloud Innovation at HPE Discover More Bengaluru

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today concluded HPE Discover More in Bengaluru, the local chapter of their popular annual flagship event. Themed “Modernise Your Business, Edge to Cloud”, the event offered local customers and partners deeper insights into the latest technology trends and developments in a digital-first world. Building on the announcements made at the annual HPE Discover event held in June 2023 in Las Vegas on topics such as sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), and hybrid cloud, the event offered local customers and organisations insights into the latest technologies that will guide their data-first modernisation and transformation journey.

The event was attended by over 600 Indian customers and partners along with top-tier HPE leaders and industry influencers. Dr. Eng Lim Goh, Senior Vice President – Data & AI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, delivered a keynote on the disruptions and implications of generative AI for enterprises and society. Other industry experts who took the stage included Sasikumar R (Senior Solution Architect, NVIDIA), Premkumar JG (Systems Engineering Lead, Strategic Business India and SAARC, Nutanix), Santosh Viswanathan (Managing Director, Intel India), Aneesh Dhawan (Sales Director – Enterprise and Public Sector, Commvault India) along with HPE executives.

As the pace of technological advancement accelerates, the imperative to sustainably modernise business operations from edge to cloud has never been more critical. HPE Discover More offered actionable insights into cohesive strategies, enabling seamless experiences across edge-to-cloud environments, facilitating data control for informed decision-making, and upgrading multi-generational IT infrastructure for comprehensive modernisation from the edge to the cloud.

“As the world moves rapidly towards hybrid cloud, an edge-to-cloud approach is critical to staying competitive and driving business growth,” said Som Satsangi, senior vice president and managing director for HPE India. “HPE Discover More India provides a platform to discuss the latest cutting-edge technologies that can help businesses advance their data modernisation journey, including the rapidly evolving developments around sustainability and artificial intelligence. This is also an opportunity for us to showcase HPE’s latest milestones in our collaboration with strategic partners that enable customers to transform multi-generational IT and optimise workloads from edge to cloud.”

The event was a testament to HPE’s commitment to innovation, featuring groundbreaking innovations within the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, and optimising hybrid and multi-cloud IT operations. The company also exhibited its commitment to responsible AI utilisation by introducing new capabilities aimed at managing AI-powered applications’ performance.

“Unlocking the potential of data requires a shift in organisations’ digital transformation strategies,” said Dr. Eng Lim Goh, Senior Vice President – Data & AI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Data is the source of machine learning to be artificially intelligent. Together with analytics, AI is becoming the new tool to extract value from data for actionable insights. In India’s dynamic landscape where innovation and entrepreneurial spirit thrive, the combination of data and artificial intelligence (AI) presents an unparalleled opportunity for organisations across sectors.”

HPE Discover More Bengaluru 2023 offered an open forum offering attendees opportunities to engage and connect with industry experts and key players, fostering thought-provoking conversations around the latest hybrid cloud solutions and emerging technologies, including AI and Generative AI.