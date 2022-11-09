HP to introduce innovative printing solutions at Labelexpo India 2022

To showcase innovative and engaging printing solutions for the growing and differentiating labels and packaging businesses, HP Indigo in collaboration with Technova Imaging Solutions will be part of Labelexpo India 2022 from 10-13 November 2022, bringing the industry together for four days. HP will feature live demonstrations from the entire HP label and packaging solutions portfolio including workflow, printing, and converting. This will include the latest tools and innovations for top-quality printing of labels, shrink sleeves, and flexible packaging in its wide-ranging portfolio.

HP will also showcase a range of applications from worldwide converters transforming and growing business with HP Indigo’s Liquid Electrophotography (LEP)-based digital printing, demonstrating why brands worldwide and in all industries prefer HP Indigo label and packaging solutions.

Breakthrough printing technology

Over the next few days of the show, HP Indigo’s digital press portfolio will showcase a new range of innovative applications. For instance, the HP Indigo 6K Digital press, an industry standard for digital label production, is an end-to-end solution that allows the printing of any label in a simple, more productive, and profitable way. To enhance the experience of the customers, finished products produced during live presentations will be made available.

The commercially available HP Indigo Pack Ready for Labels solution enabling the production of high-resistance labels for food, household, industrial and chemical applications will also be displayed at the event. A range of breakthrough HP Indigo ElectroInks for labels and packaging will be an additional highlight on the HP booth, with HP Indigo ElectroInk Silver. The ink supports a wide range of spot, and metallic colors enabling new, high-value digital applications with cost-effective production.

HP SmartStream Collage, a new twist in automated, unique variable design for HP Indigo printing, will also make print applications look exciting at the show. Following the huge success of HP SmartStream Mosaic, HP SmartStream Collage offers unique designs by manipulating elements randomly for unlimited brand impact using logos and symbols, creating never before experienced packaging impact.

A Appadurai, Country Manager, Indigo & Inkjet Business Solutions, HP India said, “We believe in limitless possibilities with HP Indigo digital printing and continue to reinvent the labels & packaging industry with innovation that enables customers & brands to transform their businesses. Labelexpo India 2018 marked the largest show to date in the region, and after 3 years the event is back in full swing. We are thrilled to present new printing opportunities at Labelexpo India this year and showcase the most advanced & trusted technology solution for the label and packaging segment from India and around the world. This year we will be showcasing interesting projects from Indian and global brands, featuring Made in India products from Indian start-ups and major global companies. These unique projects have been implemented by our esteemed HP Indigo users in India. We look forward to engaging with the visitors and building strong relationships with our prospects, and business partners looking at discovering new growth opportunities with HP. We are extremely optimistic about this year’s event and hope that it will reach new heights and garner even more visitors than before”.

Experience Security and Brand protection

In the security zone, visitors will get an immersive experience in the first of its kind of Security and Brand Protection zone. They will see the most advanced and leading-edge security and brand protection solutions including new and exclusive covert serialization with HP Indigo ElectroInks Invisible, unique layered brand protection with micro-text, anti-copy/anti-counterfeiting marks, track and trace, and much more. Visitors will also learn about HP Link technology which provides brand owners the ability to track each product unit through its entire lifecycle by creating and using a unique combination of marking technologies that create an adaptable and secure digital fingerprint.

New workflow solutions

At Labelexpo, HP is offering hands-on demonstrations of the new high-performance, modular and scalable print server, as well as showcasing additional applications to automate production and maximize business opportunities. Ranging from the unique cloud-based workflow and automation solution HP PrintOS including the new PrintOS Site Flow for Labels and Packaging, OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) monitoring, EPM Analyzer, and the new HP PrintOS Marketplace.

Cloud connectivity has been available for HP Indigo presses via PrintOS for some time now. For example, HP Spot Master is now visible on PrintOS, enabling converters to share their color results with their staff as well as with brand customers.

Live Sessions

HP will host live sessions with HP industry experts, taking visitors through a journey of growth, new technologies, and transforming businesses, concluding with a live demonstration on how to produce a digital label or shrink sleeve in minutes.