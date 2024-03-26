IIT Kharagpur launches M.Tech in AI & CPS-PRAYAS

AI4ICPS established by IIT Kharagpur under the aegis of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), DST, Government of India launches M.Tech in AI through GATE papers DA, CS, EC, and EE. With AI being the the most sensational domains across all sectors including healthcare, legal, and automobile, etc., students are prepared to join the workforce directly or pursue PhD programs for cutting-edge research in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning with excellent job placement opportunities. The M.Tech course curriculum is divided into four semesters. The first two semesters are dedicated to build a strong foundation through ten theory courses, of which four are compulsory. Students can choose six electives from the list of available courses offered by the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and some other departments of IIT Kharagpur. The last two semesters are dedicated to project work and internships.

The M.Tech program offers Theory Courses in Foundations of Machine Learning; Algorithmic and Mathematical Foundations of Artificial Intelligence; Deep Learning Foundations and Applications; Artificial Intelligence Foundations and Applications along with Lab Courses in Machine Learning Laboratory; Data Engineering Laboratory and Deep Learning Laboratory. The Elective Courses for the programme comprises of Linear Algebra for AI/ML; Statistical Foundations of AI/ML; Artificial Intelligence for Manufacturing; Artificial Intelligence for Economics; Graph Machine Learning: Foundations and Applications; Visual Computing with AI/ML; Interpretable Machine Learning; AI/ML for Robot Autonomy; Graphical and Generative Models for Machine Learning; Machine Learning for Earth System Sciences; Big Data Processing; Secure and Dependable AI/ML; Knowledge Modeling and Semantic Web Technologies; Advanced Learning Paradigms in AI and Artificial Intelligence for Cyber-Physical Systems etc.

AI4ICPS at IIT Kharagpur has also initiated The Promotion and Acceleration of Young and Aspiring Technology Entrepreneurs (CPS-PRAYAS) which is a one-year on-site Startup Incubation program taken up by AI4ICPS. The program will support two AI/ML Startups at TRL 3-4 to advance to TRL 5 for scaling up and validation in relevant Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) environments. This support system empowers innovators to explore their ideas without the fear of failure, enabling them to advance to a stage where they possess a viable product and are poised to engage with incubators for commercialisation. The AI Hub has also taken up Entrepreneur in Residence, CPS-EIR that will support twenty early-stage AI/ML entrepreneurs per year through a 1-year long fellowship program with on-site residency requirements at the AI4ICPS in IIT Kharagpur Campus. The entrepreneurs will walk in with ideas at TRL; 1-3, and explore and build MVP at TRL 3-4.

AI4ICPS, the section-8 company of IIT Kharagpur and TCS iON also organised an online certification course titled Hands-on AI for real-world applications (HAAI) from September 2, 2023, to December 2, 2023. Top 200 performers from this course received a Certificate of Merit (CoM) on March 16, 2024 in the presence of Prof. V K Tewari, Chairman AI4ICPS and Director of IIT Kharagpur; Prof. Rintu Banerjee, Dean, R&D; Prof. Niloy Ganguly, Project Director of AI4ICPS; Prof. Pabitra Mitra, Joint Project Director of AI4ICPS; Mr. Dipyaman Banerjee, CEO of AI4ICPS and Ms. Aditi Srivastava, Program Manager of TCS iON. After receiving overwhelming responses in the 1st cohort, AI4ICPS will launch the 2nd cohort of the HAAI program in collaboration with TCS iON on 1st June 2024.