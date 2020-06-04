Read Article

IndusInd Bank has announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind assisted mobile application based facility, that enables the Bank to open current accounts for self-employed individuals and businesses digitally, in just a few hours.

Equipped with the Bank’s state-of-the-art ‘Indus Corporate’ mobile app, bank officials can now capture and verify information about customers and their businesses in real-time, at the premise of the customer in a convenient and secure manner. With this, customers can now experience a faster and seamless account opening journey with the bank, without the hassle of arranging physical KYC documents of themselves or their firm.

The app uses multiple ‘Application Programme Interface’ (APIs) which enables secured validation of KYC documents from authorised government platforms such as the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Import Export Code (IEC) and Aadhaar. The facility can be used to open current accounts for all kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership as well as private & public limited companies, among others.

Talking about the initiative, Soumitra Sen, Country Head – Consumer Banking, IndusInd Bank said, “IndusInd Bank has always leveraged technology to provide path breaking banking solutions to its customers. In line with this vision, we are delighted to introduce the country’s first mobile based digital facility of opening a current account. With this, customers can enjoy a swift and seamless account opening experience that eliminates the need for undertaking physical authentication of documents, which can be time consuming. This new proposition is a testament to our commitment towards catering to the financial requirements of self-employed individuals and businesses, thereby contributing to the Government’s vision of providing ease of doing business.”

While the account number is provided to the customer at the time of the account opening procedure itself, the account is made operational within 24 hrs.

The launch of the mobile application based facility for opening current accounts comes close on the heels of our recent announcement on the expansion of our video banking services, with the integration of a ‘Video KYC’ platform for on boarding savings account and credit card customers.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com