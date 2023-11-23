Infosys and TK Elevator Extend Strategic Collaboration

Infosys announced a strategic long-term collaboration with TK Elevator (TKE). As a part of the engagement, Infosys will consolidate, harmonise, and modernise TK Elevator’s digital landscape. The engagement aims to continually innovate and transform the company’s application and IT environment, leveraging an AI-first strategy powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

The two companies will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator’s business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated applications management. This will not only help unify the underlying infrastructure operations to enable an end-to-end, business process-focused operational paradigm, but also contribute to a simplified and agile digital landscape.

Some of the key deliverables of this collaboration include:

⦁ Application management: Infosys will leverage its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform to provide NextGen Application Management Services and part of Infosys Cobalt, to deliver a user-centric, business outcome-driven solution.

⦁ Underlying infrastructure: Infosys will lead Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) transformation and operations, in addition to the existing Service Desk, Data Centre, Cloud, LAN, and Workplace.

⦁ Future-ready IT model: Infosys will also work towards delivering an integrated applications and underlying infrastructure operating model, including Service Integration and Management (SIAM).

Susan Poon, Global CIO at TK Elevator, said, “Technology empowers our employees and business associates to deliver high-quality services to customers and users across the value chain. We are delighted to significantly expand our collaboration with Infosys, which brings end-to-end digital transformation capabilities, helping us accelerate our business transformation and to realise our strategic vision.”

“We aim to bring diverse geographies and business units together with this strategic collaboration. The enhanced collaboration with Infosys will enable a strong, globally harmonised technology backbone, while simultaneously contributing to deliver savings for TK Elevator. With this new initiative, we are confident that Infosys will help us stay a step ahead in a dynamic and competitive landscape,” said, Sebastian Oberst, Global Head – IT Governance at TK Elevator.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “As manufacturers reimagine their business, they are increasingly looking to refresh the core of their technology stack and application support processes. We are excited to collaborate with TK Elevator and usher an advanced infrastructure and applications services operating model that will help harmonise and future-proof their IT operations and accelerate their digital transformation objectives. Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz will serve as the core of TK Elevator’s digital strategy, providing the agility and resilience needed to realise their vision.”