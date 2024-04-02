Ingram Micro India organises SMB TechTalks, focusing on digital empowerment for small and medium-sized businesses

Ingram Micro India successfully hosted a series of multi-city SMB TechTalks events in Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata on 13th, 15th, and 20th March 2024 respectively with an intact focus on the digital empowerment of small and medium-sized businesses in the country.

SMB TechTalks has been specifically envisaged to bring together multiple SMBs, OEMs, industry experts, and technology stalwarts from diverse verticals to collectively explore the transformative potential of digital technologies. The focus was on educating, enabling, and empowering SMBs in India with the right set of technologies, skills and support required to thrive in the digital landscape.

The series of events across cities had over 300 participants with some of the industry’s leading experts giving keynote presentations and conducting knowledge sharing sessions. Some of the prominent companies that participated in these events are Acer, Adobe, Cisco, HPE, Logitech, Microsoft, NetApp, Nutanix, and Vertiv.

The participants represented wide industry verticals such as healthcare, hospitality, education, BFSI, IT & ITeS, pharma, logistics, media & advertising, manufacturing, and real estate.

Talking about SMB TechTalks, Navneet Singh Bindra, Senior Vice President and Chief Country Executive at Ingram Micro India, said, “As we all know SMBs form an integral part of the economy today. With economies expanding and evolving ever more today, SMBs must be technologically equipped to seize new opportunities and overcome challenges. With this intent in mind, we decided to bring the latest industry knowledge and expertise onto a common platform through these events.” Mr. Bindra further added, “Our focus is intact on enabling SMBs to harness the true potential of cutting-edge technologies that can drive innovation, efficiency and competitiveness.”

The SMB TechTalks laid the foundation for closer collaboration between SMBs, OEMs and other stakeholders of the IT landscape, becoming a springboard for digital innovations. All the attendees had the opportunity to engage in an exchange of insightful thoughts and networking sessions, which paved the way for effective collaboration and knowledge-sharing. The participating SMBs were also pleased to be a part of the customer success communities which allows them direct access to tailor-made digital solutions and industry-focused advisory/consultation services.

Expressing his happiness about SMB TechTalks, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India said, “After a successful collaboration with Ingram Micro on SMB TechTalks events, I am happy to see the tangible impact on small and medium-sized businesses. These events have served as dynamic platforms, fostering invaluable discussions and imparting actionable insights to propel SMBs towards digital empowerment by equipping SMBs with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world. As we look ahead, Acer India remains committed to our shared mission of fostering a thriving ecosystem where businesses of all sizes can harness the power of technology to realise their fullest potential.”