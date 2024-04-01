Kaspersky: Local threats continue to haunt businesses in India

2023 witnessed over 17 million local threats that targeted organisations in India. This is according to the latest data from global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky.

Business solutions from Kaspersky blocked a total of 17,500,000 local infections during the period of January to December last year.

Statistics on local infections of user computers are an important indicator of the overall cyberthreat landscape. They include objects that penetrated the target computer through infecting files or removable media, or initially made their way onto the computer in non-open form (for example, programs in complex installers, encrypted files, etc.).

These statistics are produced by Kaspersky security solutions scans of files on the hard drive at the moment they were created or accessed, as well as the results of scanning removable storage media.

Even though global threats were on the rise over the past year (individual and business segments combined), India registered a slight decline in the number of local threats detected and blocked on corporate devices with Kaspersky business solutions.

“In India, rapid digitalisation is driving organisations to adopt new IT and OT systems and infrastructure, connected devices, platforms and technologies. While this is good for business growth and productivity, it also creates a bigger surface of potential attacks whether through online or offline methods. Industry segments like manufacturing, financial organisations, media, retail and e-commerce companies are most vulnerable here. It is imperative for businesses from all across different sectors to focus on building a holistic cyber defence with the right cyber security tools and Cyber Immunity strategy against the ever-evolving and sophisticated attacks and threats,” explains Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Kaspersky.

Protection against local attacks not only requires a security solution capable of treating infected objects but also a firewall, anti-rootkit functionality and control over removable devices.

By scanning systems with robust security solutions, organisations can prevent the spread of malware through files or removable media. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business allows organisations to scan removable drives that are connected to your computer for malware.

Kaspersky also offers an integrated software solution that includes a set of functions for event monitoring and management, Kaspersky Unified Monitoring and Analysis Platform (KUMA).

A unified console for monitoring and analysing information security incidents, KUMA can be used as a log management system and as a full-fledged SIEM system.