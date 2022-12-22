InstaSafe Technologies partners with ZNet Technologies to deliver enterprise security solutions pan-India

​​Bangalore based leading cloud-based security service provider, InstaSafe,​ ​has announced the expansion of their products base across the Indian market by partnering with ZNetTechnologies, a leading distributor of cloud services, IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity solutions to​ partners across the globe. With this alliance, InstaSafe will tap into a broader market pan India by leveraging ZNet’s partner network spread across the country. The Start-up also looks forward to tapping​ into ZNets strong customer base to together create a cohesive, tightly knitted and secure ecosystem.
Founded in 2012, Instasafe is a cloud-based security service provider that unifies the disparate needs of​ security and access of the digital worker into a single cloud-delivered scale-out platform, that can be​ deployed in minutes, and managed via intuitive policy-based management. InstaSafe’s security-as-aservice platform helps organisations become more productive and secure by extending the ability of its​ remote employees, contractors, and business partners to work securely from any location or device.​ This collaboration will entitle customers to overcome the challenge of enterprise security in the modern​ era, make their security solutions cloud-ready, and help them resolve secure access from anywhere.

Commenting on the announcement, Sandip Panda, Co-Founder and CEO, InstaSafe said, “We are​ excited to partner with ZNet Technologies. Under this partnership, we plan to leverage our synergies with​ them across India. Additionally, we envision developing mutually integrated products that will help​ customers change their security paradigm. We endeavour to ensure that our platform, integrated with ZNet’s distribution channel, will empower users to overcome the challenges of organisation security in​ the current ecosystem, making their security solutions cloud-ready, and helping them resolve the ‘secure​ access from anywhere’ conundrum.”​ ​

Both the companies will work towards taking Instasafe’s Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) based Zero​ Trust security solutions addressing cloud security, identity management, and remote access across the​ subcontinent.

Commenting on the partnership, Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet said,“We are delighted to​ partner with InstaSafe, a leader in enterprise security and zero-trust solutions. With this partnership, we​ aim to deliver InstaSafe’s cloud-ready enterprise security solutions to enterprises, SMBs and individual​ users via our partner network. Our aim is to make InstaSafe’s intuitive security solutions easily available​ for partners with flexible billing options using our home-grown service delivery and business automation​ platform.”

InstaSafe has been recently awarded as the winner of “Security Product Company of the Year” under the​ product segment by Data Security Council of India (DSCI) in its 11th Edition. Instasafe has also been​ featured as one of the representative vendors in Gartner’s Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access​ twice in a row and is the only Indian company to be featured in the list. Instasafe also witnessed a​ record-breaking 300% increase in business amidst the global pandemic.

