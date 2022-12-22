InstaSafe Technologies partners with ZNet Technologies to deliver enterprise security solutions pan-India

Both the companies will work towards taking Instasafe’s Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) based Zero​ Trust security solutions addressing cloud security, identity management, and remote access across the​ subcontinent.

InstaSafe has been recently awarded as the winner of “Security Product Company of the Year” under the ​ product segment by Data Security Council of India (DSCI) in its 11th Edition. Instasafe has also been ​ featured as one of the representative vendors in Gartner’s Market Guide for Zero Trust Network Access ​ twice in a row and is the only Indian company to be featured in the list. Instasafe also witnessed a ​ record-breaking 300% increase in business amidst the global pandemic.

Commenting on the partnership, Munesh Jadoun, Founder and CEO, ZNet said,“We are delighted topartner with InstaSafe, a leader in enterprise security and zero-trust solutions. With this partnership, weaim to deliver InstaSafe’s cloud-ready enterprise security solutions to enterprises, SMBs and individualusers via our partner network. Our aim is to make InstaSafe’s intuitive security solutions easily availablefor partners with flexible billing options using our home-grown service delivery and business automationplatform.”