Intech Additive Solutions bags multiple orders worth US$ 2M

Intech, an OEM developing and supplying 3D metal printers company has announced that it has bagged multiple orders worth US$ 2 million for its ‘Made in India Metal’ AM systems.

The Bengaluru based firm becomes the first Indian OEM to indigenously develop, manufacture, and sell its ‘iFusion’ series of Metal AM systems, along with its build processing software AMBuilder and parameter optimisation software AMOptoMet. These integrated systems have gained ready acceptance in the industry against stiff competition from global majors.

Intech’s multiple orders worth US$ 2 million includes the sale of a combined total of six Metal AM Systems, iFusion SF1, and iFusion LF1, configured with pre-build software AMBuilder to five organisations.

Sridhar Balaram, CEO, Intech said that the company focused on a steady and sustainable growth path despite the challenges of Covid and enforced lockdowns, it is exciting to see that home grown iFusion series Metal AM systems, AM software suite AMBuilder and AMOptoMet has been well accepted and garnering increasing acclaim day by day as a better alternative to extremely expensive imported AM systems.

“Our target industry segments are growing and our investment strategy has kept up with the increased demand with the support of our strong team of experts in-house. We are also diversifying our team by adding innovative young professionals,” added Balaram.

