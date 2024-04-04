Intelics Cloud to revolutionise cloud computing with tailored and cost-effective solutions

“Intelics Cloud,” a new cloud infrastructure provider, has announced launch of its Cloud Platform “www.intelicscloud.com” for the Indian cloud market. Intelics Cloud platform is all set to service the multi cloud needs of the Indian enterprises with dependable services, better performance standards and strong security of the. Intelics Cloud’s services with its one click provision for all their Infrastructure needs, be it IaaS, PaaS or SaaS are designed to assist cloud workloads of a variety of industries, including healthcare, banking, financial services, manufacturing, and retail.

There are multiple challenges in the current cloud services landscape of in India, especially concerning billing practices. Clients across industries often need support in optimising IT resource utilisation and managing costs effectively due to billing issues especially in US dollars. For most companies, ensuring seamless and efficient operations becomes a daunting task, hindering the growth prospects of businesses.

Recognising the challenges prevalent in the Indian cloud services industry, Intelics Cloud devised a creative approach to ensure cost-efficient IT operations, introducing a flexible billing system and optimising cost management. Offering billing and charging in INR eliminates exchange risks for consumers of Intelics Cloud, aligning budgeting needs and providing a stable platform for business growth. With a value maximisation & pay-as-you-go model, and 100% transparent billing, upfront investments are unnecessary, allowing domestic and international businesses to focus on development.

A Company spokesperson stated, “With India’s tech landscape rapidly evolving, the demand for responsive, reliable cloud infrastructure/platforms is critical. We are thrilled to bring our cutting-edge cloud platform to the Indian market which addresses the challenges faced by clients in data localisation and data location needs. Our distinct proposition multiple Availability zones within India and of charging & billing in INR and a pay-as-you-go model highlights our commitment to providing cost-effective solutions that empower businesses to succeed in today’s dynamic environment.”

Intelics Cloud’s user-friendly dashboard, dedicated support team, and swift service initiation cater to a wide range of clients, from SMEs to large corporations. Its advanced security measures, including DDoS protection and ransomware solutions, ensure superior data safety. These factors collectively position Intelics Cloud as an essential tool for businesses seeking a tailored, scalable, and user-centric cloud computing solution.