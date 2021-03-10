JK Technosoft ropes in Capgemini’s Atanu Roy and Wipro’s Sreenivasa Rao Sunkari in Leadership Roles

Read Article

JK Technosoft, a global software solutions provider, has appointed Atanu Roy as Vice President- Delivery (Healthcare & Insurance) and Sreenivasa Rao Sunkari as AVP- Delivery (Manufacturing, Retail & Distribution) with a focus to strengthen its competencies and delivery leadership in the area of Enterprise solutions (SAP, QAD, and Progress) and Digital Transformation Solutions (Automation/AI ML, Data Analytics, and Cloud). The new appointments under the leadership roles will focus on developing and managing the overall service delivery strategy to establish and foster a productive relationship with our customers.

Atanu Roy, brings 25 years of leadership experience in Pre-Sales, Transition, Delivery and Transformation across the globe. He has played a critical role in winning multiple large & strategic deals in the past and recently has spearheaded a new insurance customer’s growth in the Digital Transformation space to a multi-year & multi-million-euro account from scratch. A graduate from the University of Calcutta, Atanu has been associated with leading IT Firms such as PCL, HCL, Capgemini and others in the same industry.

A seasoned professional with over two decades of Global Delivery Experience in Application Development, Sreenivasa has been associated with Wipro and Capgemini in the past. He has worked with customers across the US, Canada, the UK, France, Nordic countries and Asia. An Electrical Engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, holds expertise in Product Development, COTS Customization, Account Mining, Solutioning, P&L Management, Employee Engagement and Customer Relationship Management.

Commenting on the company’s recent transformation drive, Aloke Paskar, President & CEO, JK Technosoft, said, “At JK Technosoft, our mission is to execute client relevant strategy while focusing on digital transformation to drive growth. Our employees’ commitment and skills to support and drive us through our digital journey hold utmost importance. With Atanu and Sreenivasa on-board, I foresee a comprehensive foundation to carry on our organization’s legacy to global markets in MRD and HCI verticals.”

Atanu Roy said, “I am truly excited to be a part of JK Technosoft in this pivotal phase, wherein the company is forging ahead on a digital transformation journey. JK Technosoft has a compelling global platform and is well poised to seize the growing industry opportunities and adapt to the new business model needs of the customers and the market. I look forward to contributing new perspectives and plans for delivering solutions to transform customer experiences and help chart the company’s long-term growth and success.”

Sreenivasa Rao Sunkari said, “I am grateful to JK Technosoft for trusting me at this crucial juncture of its transformational journey. In the new role, I will endeavour to add values and create the desired synergies with the team, in order to capture the next waves of growthwhile remaining laser-focused on serving our clients, creating significant value for our stakeholders and firmly positioning ourselves as an industry leader.”

In their new roles, both Atanu and Sreenivasa will be based out of Bangalore, India, to carry out their operations.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]