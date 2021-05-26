Kaspersky: 2020 most productive year for ‘Ransomware 2.0’ in APAC

Read Article

Kaspersky has confirmed that 2020 was the year of ‘Ransomware 2.0’ in Asia Pacific (APAC). Experts from the global cybersecurity company also discussed two notorious ransomware families particularly eyeing victims in the region ‘REvil and JSWorm’.

Almost always a ‘targeted ransomware’, Ransomware 2.0 refers to the groups who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing. The aftermaths of a successful attack include significant monetary loss and damaging reputation loss.

“2020 was the most productive year for ransomware families who moved from hostaging data to exfiltrating data, coupled with blackmailing. In APAC, we noticed an interesting re-emergence of two highly-active groups, REvil and JSWorm. Both resurfaced as the pandemic rages in the region last year and we see no signs of them stopping anytime soon,” said Alexey Shulmin, Lead Malware Analyst, Kaspersky.

