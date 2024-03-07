Kaspersky’s Enterprise Connect highlights India’s threat landscape, urgent need for better enterprise, manufacturing security

Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky recently zeroed in on the latest threat landscape involving businesses and organisations in India, highlighting the need for holistic enterprise security and threat management solutions and services.

The recently held Kaspersky Enterprise Connect in Delhi brought together technology specialists and threat experts to discuss the latest cyberattacks and threat actors looming over various industries and government agencies in India and globally.

During the industry event attended by more than 30 organisations from banking and finance, IT, oil and gas, and manufacturing services, the company addressed the cybersecurity challenges and introduced solutions and tools to help navigate the constantly evolving digital landscape.

Experts from Kaspersky Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT) presented the data on 2024 Threat Landscape in India and globally. According to Vitaly Kamluk, Director of the GReAT for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Kaspersky, Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups will continue target nuclear engineers and the defense sector globally. In India, the manufacturing industry was seen to be one of the most vulnerable to such attacks.

He also cited a resurgence of cyber mercenaries and hackers-for-hire groups like DeathStalker (earlier known as Deceptikons) who mainly targeted wealth management, fintech and travel industries within the country.

Lastly, he noted that experts from Kaspersky seen that ransomware attacks on large enterprises continued to make waves through India and the South Asia region. This year Ransomware-as-a-Service or RaaS is predicted to be a prevalent method of operation for major ransomware groups like LockBit and Fonix.

Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for South Asia at Kaspersky said, “Our experts at Kaspersky continuously observe that threat methods are constantly changing, and the severity of the attacks remain increasing globally and here in India. We organised the Kaspersky Enterprise Connect to engage the local enterprise decision-makers in insightful discussions so they can know the threats coming their way and also discover the latest advancements in cybersecurity and find the solutions that can effectively defend their assets and reputation against these damaging cyberattacks.”

As the threat landscape continues to evolve in India, the enterprise segment and large organisations need to be ready with the right solutions, approach and strategy for cybersecurity.

Technology and product experts from Kaspersky recommend the following ways to boost enterprise cybersecurity in India:

1. Upgrade your cybersecurity solutions and use centralised and automated platforms such Kaspersky Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

2. As many AI solutions are built on containers, it’s important to secure the infrastructure they are integrated in with cybersecurity products like 2. Kaspersky Container Security that allows companies to detect security issues at every stage of the app lifecycle, from development to operation.

3. Train and upskill your workforce by building a cyber-aware culture. With 3. Kaspersky Expert training, InfoSec professionals can advance their skills and defend their companies against attacks.

4. Stay up to date on cybersecurity regulations. This helps avoid problems by ensuring the cybersecurity practice meets changing standards and legal requirements.

5. Adopt secure-by-design for all software and hardware by integrating cybersecurity into each stage of the software development lifecycle. Cyber immune solutions based on 5. KasperskyOS allow companies to minimise the threat surface.

For India’s manufacturing sector, Kaspersky advises the following:

⦁ Conducting regular security assessments of OT systems to identify and eliminate possible cyber security issues.

⦁ Establishing continuous vulnerability assessment and triage as a basement for effective vulnerability management process. Dedicated solutions like ⦁ Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity may become an efficient assistant and a source of unique actionable information, not fully available in public.

⦁ Performing timely updates for the key components of the enterprise’s OT network; applying security fixes and patches or implementing compensating measures as soon as it is technically possible is crucial for preventing a major incident that might cost millions due to the interruption of the production process.

⦁ Using EDR solutions such as ⦁ Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response for timely detection of sophisticated threats, investigation, and effective remediation of incidents.

⦁ Improving the response to new and advanced malicious techniques by building and strengthening your teams’ incident prevention, detection, and response skills. Dedicated OT security trainings for IT security teams and OT personnel is one of the key measures helping to achieve this.