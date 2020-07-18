Kemp Names Parthasarathy Raghupathy as Country Sales Manager

Read Article

Kemp, a provider of always-on application experience [AX], has announced the appointment of Parthasarathy (“Partha”) Raghupathy as Kemp’s new Country Sales Manager for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), effective 1st of July, 2020. He will focus on the rapid expansion of Kemp’s load balancer and application delivery controller (ADC) business throughout the region.

Partha comes with more than 18 years of rich sales experience having worked in organizations including Radware, Symantec, Adobe, and most recently led the Global Alliances for C4C Services before joining Kemp. Partha will be based out of the Kemp Delhi office and will report to Tony Sandberg, the regional director of the APAC region for Kemp.

Kemp continues to expand its presence in India. Following the company’s recent acquisition of Lithops Technologies announced earlier this year, Kemp is strengthening its sales presence by hiring Partha as the country sales head to drive further adoption of Kemp load balancer/ADC products within enterprises and government entities across India. This movement empowers organizations of all sizes across the Indian subcontinent to deliver a better AX to their customers.

“Kemp offers a very compelling portfolio of solutions with flexible consumption models that is attractive to organizations in India especially in situations where strategies and investments are being revised, and fast response and increased remote work is required to ensure business continuity,” says Tony Sandberg, APAC Regional Director at Kemp.

