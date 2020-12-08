LEAD School acquires student assessment startup QuizNext

Read Article

Mumbai-based edtech startup LEAD School on Monday announced the strategic acquisition of QuizNext, an AI-powered gamified student assessment and practice platform.

With this acquisition, LEAD School will further enhance its overall product offerings and help schools maintain their high standards of education and deliver a 100 per cent complete school experience.

Integration of QuizNext will bring new features for schools to serve their assessment needs while building practice habit in students through gamified elements and personalised recommendations.

“Integration of QuizNext into our platform is another step in this direction,” Smita Deorah, LEAD School Co-founder and COO,said in a statement.

“I am delighted to welcome the QuizNext team to LEAD School and look forward to working closely with them in offering excellent learning to every student,” Deorah added.

According to the platform, LEAD School Integrated System (IS) currently serves over four lakh students and 16,000 teachers through 1,000 plus partner schools in more than 400 cities across the country.

With LEAD School IS, schools can continue teaching – online, offline or hybrid – while maintaining the best teaching standards and learning outcomes.

“We look forward to joining hands with LEAD School and fulfilling our vision of making learning engaging and effective,” said Guruprasad Holla, founder and CEO, QuizNext.

–IANS

