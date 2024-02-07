Lexar appoints Clarion Computers as strategic channel partner for East India

Lexar, has announced the appointment of Clarion Computers, who is based out of Kolkata, as its strategic channel partner in West Bengal. The move comes as part of Lexar’s plan to further penetrate and expand its product distribution and sales in East India as a whole. Under this development, Lexar shall be strategically employing Clarion Computer’s massive network of more than 500 retail stores in the region, to make its comprehensive range of products available in the prominent locations of West Bengal in East India. Their focus will be on accelerating both channel and retail sales by re-selling and sub-distributing Lexar’s entire portfolio of memory solutions in the market.

The Indian market is massively penetrating right now with the rising use of digitisation systems and the introduction of advanced technologies across industries. With this development, Lexar is well-positioned to cater to the increasing demand for high-quality data storage devices in the market. Currently, Clarion Computers is distributing Lexar’s entire SSD portfolio including their in-demand products in the Indian market such as NM800PRO with Heatsink, NM 760, NM610 NVMe, NM620 NVMe among others. Clarion will add Lexar’s DRAM

portfolio shortly to penetrate the West Bengal and East India memory solutions market.

Commenting on the same, Pallav Surai, Regional Sales Manager – East India, Lexar Co. Ltd, said, We are excited to partner with Clarion Computers to expand our presence in West Bengal and East India. Their extensive network and expertise in the market make them an ideal strategic channel partner for us. We are confident that this partnership will significantly boost the availability and accessibility of Lexar’s memory and storage solutions in the region.

Lexar’s portfolio includes a wide range of memory and storage solutions, including SSDs, DRAM modules, SD cards, microSD cards, and card readers. The partnership with Clarios. Computers align with Lexar’s commitment to providing high-quality products to meet the growing demand for reliable and innovative memory solutions.

In response, Chetan Seksaria, Business Partner, Clarion Computers said, We are proud to partner with Lexar, a renowned brand known for its innovative products in-memory solutions.

This collaboration allows us to offer our customers a comprehensive range of memory and storage solutions that are highly reliable and secure. We are confident that together with Lexar, we can meet the increasing demand for advanced memory solutions in West Bengal and East India.

Lexar products are also available in all the leading retail and e-commerce outlets including Croma, Reliance Digital, Amazon, Flipkart etc. to ensure its widespread availability to the end consumer.