Menlo Security announces new partnership with Netpoleon India

Menlo Security, a leader in cloud security, is announcing a new strategic partnership with Netpoleon, a leading value-added cybersecurity solutions distributor in Asia Pacific (APAC). The agreement will enable greater availability of Menlo’s Cloud Security Platform to IT and security professionals in India and South Asian Association for Regional Corporation (SAARC) region Through this partnership, Netpoleon will offer customers the most effective way to eliminate all Internet threats, including highly evasive adaptive threats (HEAT attacks).

Unlike traditional “detect and response” approaches that don’t protect against modern-day threats such as ransomware, phishing, and credential theft, Menlo Security’s solution, powered by its Isolation Core, separates the enterprise network from the public web. This enables users to view content and documents safely by executing all active content in the cloud, away from the endpoint, making online threats completely irrelevant.

Mohan Kumar TL, Director at Netpoleon India comments, “Cloud-based security has become the new normal for organisations to protect business networks. Our collaboration with Menlo Security is an exciting opportunity to further enhance our end-to-end security services to customers in India and other countries in Southern Asia. Menlo’s cutting-edge technology, including its Isolation Core, offers a way for users to eliminate all internet threats while providing a seamless user experience. Together with Menlo, we are committed to enhancing the security posture of our customers against the constantly evolving cyber threat.”

Earlier this year, Menlo Security announced its expansion and new investment in India by opening its regional Centre of Excellence (CoE) based in Bangalore. With close to 10% of the company’s global staff based in Bangalore, the CoE serves as an R&D facility for new technologies and as a support hub for customers in the APAC region and around the globe. Clients include some of the biggest organizations in APAC, including banks, airlines, world-leading technology firms, and certain government agencies with some of the strictest cybersecurity requirements.

“The recent launch of our Center of Excellence in Bangalore has set our intentions and has already raised a lot of awareness. Netpoleon’s position as a leading distributor in the cybersecurity space makes them a great partner for us in India. Our partnership with Netpoleon will enable us to accelerate our reach to resellers and customers in this region” commented Stephanie Boo, SVP International Sales at Menlo Security.

Traditional detection cyber security solutions are no longer sufficient to protect against the growing sophisticated HEAT attacks. Menlo Security offers a true zero-trust approach by isolating all web and email traffic outside your system; an approach that is backed by a $1 million dollars malware protection warranty.

Adel Eid, APAC Channels Chief, and India Sales Director further commented “Macnica- Netpoleon is already in a strategic partnership with Menlo Security in Japan and in Southeast Asia. This is a logical expansion for us as we venture into India and the SAARC region. We look forward to collaborating closely with Mohan Kumar and his team and we are very excited about a few immediate opportunities in front of us.”