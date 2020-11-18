Microsoft Teams allows low-code apps directly in meetings

Read Article

Microsoft has made certain low-code apps available in its video conferencing and collaboration platform Teams to help its customers quickly adapt to the changing realities of the world over the past year.

Several Microsoft customers like Lumen Technologies and Etihad are embracing low code tools in Microsoft Teams to accelerate their digital transformation.

The company has announced the general availability of the next evolution of low-code tools in Teams with the new Power Apps and Power Virtual Agents apps to help customers continue their low-code journey.

“Also generally available today is Microsoft Dataverse for Teams (formerly known as Project Oakdale), a low-code built-in data platform for Teams,” the tech giant said on Tuesday.

The new apps for meetings join the more than 700 already available in the Teams App Store.

The new Power Apps for Teams allows users to build and deploy custom apps without leaving Teams.

“Soon, you’ll be able to distribute apps to anyone in your organisation. People on your team can collaborate to build apps and then share with everyone in their organization by publishing in the Teams app store,” Microsoft said.

The company said that low code chatbots in Teams are here to help and improve how users get work done.

These bots help you free up time, allowing people to focus on more high-value work.

“Starting today, with the now generally available Power Virtual Agents app for Teams, you can make bots within Teams with the embedded bot studio. You can now deploy these bots to teams or your entire organisations with just a few clicks,” Microsoft informed.

Microsoft Teams now has 115 million daily active users, an increase of over 50 per cent from six months ago.

–IANS

